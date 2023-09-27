Things to do in Chicago Sept. 28-Oct. 4: The Mix
The ‘Destinos’ theater festival, shows by Dave Chappelle and Peter Gabriel, and the arrival of a touring 12-foot puppet are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- “Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival” (Sept. 28-Nov. 12) features a roster of work showcasing Latino theater artists from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. Presented by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, the roster ranges from new solo shows to large-scale productions. Among the first offerings is “Lucha Teotl” (Sept. 29-Oct. 29, Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$70), written and directed by Christopher Llewyn Ramirez and Jeff Colangelo. A professional wrestling ring, a 15-foot-high Aztec calendar and masked luchadores set the stage for this story about family, honor, tradition and redemption. Joey Ibanez and Paloma “Starr” Vargas lead the cast. Check out the complete festival roster at destinosfest.org.
- Cory Goodrich stars in “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-winning play that delves into the U.S. Constitution and its impact on four generations of women. Lauren Berman directs. From Oct. 4-Nov. 12 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $40-$55. Visit paramountaruora.com.
- Steve Yockey’s drama “Wolves,” a gay reimagining of the Little Red Riding Hood tale, follows the slow unraveling of two gay roommates as they struggle with paranoia and isolation in a new city. Joshua Servantes and Gardy Gilbert star; Dusty Brown directs. From Oct. 1-Nov. 5 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $30. Visit redtwist.org.
- Mick Napier directs “An Honest Living,” a new interactive magic show by magician Justin Purcell, who showcases the art of magic and breathes new life into sleight-of-hand via his off-kilter sense of humor. From Oct. 4-Jan. 3 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $42, $47. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
Comedy
- Emmy Award-winning and Mark Twain Prize-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, known for his provocative take on such topics as race, pop culture and countless social issues, brings his new stand-up show to town for three performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 6-7 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $95+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Dance
- The tap collective M.A.D.D. Rhythms presents The Chicago Tap Summit, featuring dancers from Chicago and around the world for three days of performances, discussions and classes. From Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. Ticket prices vary. For a list of events, visit maddrhythms.com.
Music
- Peter Gabriel performs hits and fan favorites from his now classic catalog as well as songs from his new album “i/o.” He’s joined by bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche. At 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $80. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas join with the Chicago Philharmonic to bring their progressive soul, a mix of R&B, hip-hop and spoken word, to life as a massive orchestral concert experience. At 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $47-$106. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Now on a solo tour, Nick Cave performs selections spanning his career of 40+ years, accompanying himself on piano with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass guitar. (Cave will also sign copies of his book “Faith, Hope and Carnage,” co-authored with Sean O’Hagan, at a sold-out event 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Seminary Co-op Bookstore.) At 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $36-$151. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Known for fiery and energetic concerts, Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Pacheco and his trio perform a mix of Cuban and Afro Cuban music, American jazz and classical music with a measure of contemporary pop and soul thrown in. At 8:30 p.m. Sept 28 at Constellation, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $25. Visit constellation-chicago.com.
- On their most recent release, “Angels in Science Fiction,” the eight-piece band, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, step away from the Southern soul which defined the band and head toward a more edgy, modern feel. But expect a mix of everything when the band performs, with pop-soul crooner Abraham Alexander opening, at 7:30 pm. Sept. 29 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $35-$70. Visit jamusa.com.
- “Reflections: Voices of the Underrepresented” features mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams and pianist Natalia Kazaryan performing songs by artists of color and woman underrepresented in music history. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Guarneri Hall, 11 E. Adams. Tickets: $40. Visit guarnerihall.org.
- Eighth Blackbird presents “composition as explanation,” a combination of chamber music, theater, poetry and performance art, directed by Anne Bogart with text by Gertrude Stein. The ensemble lifts Stein’s words off the page to reveal the human relationship with art from a new perspective. At 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis. Tickets: $13-$33. Visit chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.
Museums & More
- Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s Sustainability Center is a new community resource hub and education center. Opening Sept. 28, the space features an interactive exhibit in addition to programs that explore global sustainability topics that encourage local action to build resilient, sustainable communities. The Nature Museum is at 2430 N. Cannon Dr. Admission: $8-$17, free for Illinois residents on Thursday. Visit naturemuseum.org.
- More than 55 galleries, institutions and artist-run spaces spanning the city are participating in Chicago Exhibition Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), an event presented by Expo Chicago and the cultural agency Gertie. Included are exhibitions, discussions, performances and more. Free (museums are charging usual admissions). For a list of participants and events, visit cxw23.co.
- “Rebecca Morris: 2011-2022” is a survey of the Los Angeles-based painter known for her large-scale paintings and inventive approach to composition and color while also examining her contributions to painting and contemporary art. From Sept. 30-April 7 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $19, 18 and under free. Visit mcachicago.org.
- West Town Art Walk is a tour of the neighborhood’s emergent art community. The free event is a walking tour of art in all forms — visual, culinary, fashion, music and more. From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and noon-8 p.m. Sept. 30 from Division to Hubbard and Halsted to California. For a schedule and map, visit westtownartwalk.com.
Movies
- After 40 years, Jonathan Demme’s seminal Talking Heads film “Stop Making Sense” is back in theaters in a new and complete restoration. Filmed in 1983 at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater, the film captures the band at its exhilarating best. Now playing in IMAX theaters, it goes wide on Sept. 29 at other area theaters. For a list, visit tickets.stopmakingsense.movie.
- Shudder presents Bride of the Music Box of Horrors, a monthlong series of films that are guaranteed to set the mood for Halloween. Included are fan favorites, rare archival screenings, special guests, interactive events and a few surprises. Films include Alex Proyas’ “The Crow,” William Castle’s “The Tingler,” the silent classic “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” with a live score by The Invincible Czars, James Cameron’s “Aliens,” Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” and much more. A film a day from Oct. 1-31 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $11-$35, 10-film pass $72. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- One and Done features seven films by directors with only one film on their resume including David Byrne’s “True Stories,” Charles Laughton’s “The Night of the Hunter,” Barbara Loden’s “Wanda” and more. From Sept. 29-Oct. 12 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Family Fun
- Cabinet of Curiosity presents “Out Loud! Out Spoken!,” a family-friendly spectacle featuring poetry and engineering workshops, hand-cranked panoramic visual stories, recumbent bicycle-powered record players and other mechanical devices, and an event-ending performance featuring poets reading their work on a staircase 15 feet about the crowd. From 3-6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Vertiport Chicago, 1339 S. Wood. Tickets: $20 (free for residents of Pilsen’s 60018 zip code). Visit cocechicago.com.
- Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, makes a stop at several Chicago locations as she continues her walk across America to the West Coast. Her walk is intended to draw attention to the many refugees roaming the world, half of whom are children. Join her on a few miles of her 6,000 mile journey at seven free events across the city Sept. 28-30. For a list of sites, visit walkwithamal.org.
- Lincoln Square’s Apple Fest features dozens of vendors selling apples, cider and apple themed food. Plus there’s music and children’s activities. From 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 on Lincoln from Lawrence to Sunnyside. Admission: $5 suggested donation. Visit lincolnsquare.org/apple-fest.
Halloween Haunts
- Not for the faint of heart, the haunted return of Dungeon of Doom features Dead Clown Alley (just what it says), The Sanctuary (spine shivering), the Tomb of Doom (pure chaos), The Killer Crew (terrifying for even the most daring) and Hades Boiler Room (industrial-grade terror). After Halloween, return to explore all these and more in the dark with only a glow stick as guide (hmmm no thanks). Opens Sept. 29 at 600 29th St., Zion. Tickets: $25+. Visit dungeonofdoom.com.
- Wrigleyville gets haunted with Nightmare on Clark Street, a multi-level house of horrors with spooky rooms and photo ops ripped from your worst nightmares. Halloween-themed cocktails will help calm the terror. Through Oct. 31 at Bamboo Club, 3505 N. Clark. Tickets: $20+. Visit bambooclubchi.com/happenings.
