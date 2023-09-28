The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Break-in reported at Gage Park migrant shelter on Southwest Side

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) said the male entered into the women’s dormitory early Thursday but did not make direct contact with any of the residents.

By  Sophie Sherry
   

The fieldhouse in Gage Park.

The Gage Park Field House located at 2411 W. 55th Street began serving as temporary housing for asylum seekers in July.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Police are investigating reports of a break-in at the Gage Park field house overnight, where hundreds of migrants have been housed since early July.

A 37-year-old woman saw a male enter the facility, 2411 W. 55th St., about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The woman “saw the possible outline of a firearm” on the man and said he was pointing his finger at individuals inside, police said. He then fled on foot.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) said the male entered into the women’s dormitory but did not make direct contact with any of the residents.

Since the incident, Lopez said he has been in communication with the mayor’s office and officers from the 8th police district to determine how someone was able to breach the premises and to ensure it does not happen again. He planned to conduct a site visit later Thursday.

“I have conveyed to Mayor Brandon Johnson that the safety of the migrant asylum-seekers and the surrounding community must be our utmost priority,” Lopez said in a statement. “I have asked our partners to hold shelter management and private security agencies to drill this philosophy deep into their daily mission. A breach of this caliber could have ended in a much worse scenario. Thankfully, that is not the case today.”

The Gage Park field house has served as a migrant respite center since July.

In June, Lopez said he volunteered the local field house after he was assured security and health needs would be met by the city.

The site was initially set up to house about 300 single men but about a month ago expanded to include women.

There are currently about 400 people being housed at the facility, according to Lopez.

