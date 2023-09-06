The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Watery ups and downs of Heidecke Lake lead to warnings

The falling water levels at Heidecke Lake cause launching concerns for anglers. Here’s a look at the reasons and possible solutions; plus the Stray Cast.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Signs warning of low-water levels posted at the boat launch at Heidecke Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman

Signs warning of low-water levels posted at the boat launch at Heidecke Lake.

Dale Bowman

MORRIS, Ill. — As I measured the water depth Thursday at the end of Heidecke Lake’s launch pier (51 inches), an arriving boater asked whether he could launch.

There’s a question.

Heidecke is low enough that Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff posted warning signs there. On the other hand, as a returning boater cracked, ‘‘Yeah, but I can get under the bridge.’’

Rock humps nearer the surface are another concern.

Jack Knies, the president of Fish Tales Fishing Club and active in other clubs, had his motor bottom out in the harbor and said anglers are documenting about an inch drop per week.

The IDNR leases the site from NRG. According to the lease agreement, NRG must maintain a specific pool level or pump water from the Illinois River. Right now, it’s about a foot from pumping level.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love explained: ‘‘Unlike other water bodies, Heidecke Lake has a limited watershed because of its perched nature (which, when Collins Station was operating, helped surface water ‘catch the wind’ and cool the lake down), so direct rainfall is its main source of water.

‘‘Ultimately, there is not much to be done to rectify the current situation, and I advise anglers to be acutely aware of their depth while out on the lake (particularly in areas which are typically already shallow). I certainly understand anglers’ frustration and hope things improve.’’

Knies thinks anglers would fund a fix, even to $500,000, and would volunteer to help with the work.

Wild things

Saw my first big splash of fall red Sunday while driving to Hennepin-Hopper lakes. . . . I’m waiting on my first hedge apple of the year.

Stray cast

Jerry Reinsdorf being ‘‘sick and tired’’ of reading about how ill-advised the rehire of Tony La Russa was (is?) is as bad as if Arkansas aquaculturists defended bringing bighead carp in.

