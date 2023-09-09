The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Hummingbird on balcony flowers in Chicago, fish gatherings

B Fagan photographing and watching hummingbird on flowers on a Chicago balcony and notes on a lot of fish gatherings in the coming week are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A hummingbird working flowers on a Chicago balcony. Credit: B Fagan

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD TIMES

B. Fagan emailed, after I spotted my first painted lady on my wife’s zinnia’s, “I’ve had pots of [zinnias] on my downtown balcony for six years or so and, starting in 2021, I’ve spotted a hummingbird visiting at least once each year. . . . The perching [photo] was during 112-degree heat index [on Aug. 23], and when in flight . . . its mouth was open and its legs were down, instead of tucked like in normal weather.” I’m impressed that a hummingbird was spotted on a downtown balcony and by Fagan spotting the bird’s reaction to the extreme heat.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Keith Cortopassi of Musky Psycho Guide Service out of northwest Indiana, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: National Weather Service’s Zachary Yak, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Captain Andrew Schiera on southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois fishing, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Violet Talley, “Deep Water Finesse Tactics, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Steve Ryan on unique and spectacular fisheries across North America, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:30 p.m.

KIDS DERBY

Next Saturday, Sept. 16: Salmon Unlimited Illinois Kids’ Derby, free, 18 and younger, salmonunlimitedinc.com/kids

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, Sept. 14: Lake Forest banquet, Onwentsia Club (jacket and tie, no denim), Lake Forest, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept.23-24:Momence, (815) 472-4900

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Ringwood, search “hunter safety” at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mccdistrict/activity/search

WINGSHOOTING

Sept. 16 or 17: Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (815) 423-5326

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Sept. 9-Sept. 24: Teal season

Today, Sept. 9-Nov. 17: Rail (sora and Virginia only) season

Today, Sept. 9-Dec. 24: Snipe season

Friday, Sept. 15: Final day, second lottery, duck/goose permit applications

Friday, Sept. 15: Final day, early Canada goose season

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Sept. 16: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

HUNTER CAMP

Sept. 23: For adult hunters of all levels, Deacon’s Bar, Wauconda, publish.illinois.edu/huntcampil/

