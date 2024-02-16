Opportunity knocks for new White Sox Michael Soroka

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Right-hander Michael Soroka came to the right place to put his career back on track after suffering two Achilles tendon tears.

The White Sox’ theoretical “hiring” sign outside their spring training facility appeals to major league job seekers of all kinds, especially starting pitchers. The Sox rotation could have significant turnover from last season’s 61-101 team with Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech possibly the only holdovers.

Enter Soroka, a 2019 All-Star with the Braves who finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting after posting a 13-4 record and 2.68 ERA in 29 starts.

“Opportunity” was the theme of a message manager Pedro Grifol during a meeting on one of the first days of camp. “Exciting” is how Soroka, who said he feels healthy and looks strong in the early going, describes that.

“We’re changing a few things, and that’s one thing Skip made a point of letting us all know, that there’s a lot of opportunity on the table here,” Soroka said “I’m one of the players that’s looking to take advantage.”

Soroka’s bullpen was one of the things an exceedingly upbeat Grifol characterized as a “win” at Sox camp Friday.

"He looked great,” Grifol said of Soroka, a 6-5 Canadian. “He threw 38-40 pitches, strong. Great communication with Banny [senior adviser to pitching Brian Bannister]. He was extremely receptive. He was getting really good, educated information that fits his profile and his style. It was a good day."

Grifol, vowing not to talk about last season, raved about the bullpens of Soroka, free agent starter Chris Flexen and non-roster invitees Corey Knebel and Dominic Leone.

“I was excited [waiting to] watch it. I'm even more excited now after I've seen it,” Grifol said. “As far as the day is concerned, communication was spectacular. The catchers and pitchers were all on the same page. They executed their plan. Catcher-pitcher-coach communication was great. Competition by the catchers there on pop-ups on Field 2. Overall it was an excellent day. A lot of wins out there today.”

Soroka, acquired with four other Braves in the trade for Aaron Bummer, seems to have a rotation spot that’s his to lose. What the Braves were willing to give on after Soroka went 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett and also posting a 6.40 ERA in six starts for the Braves and a 6.40 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance for the Braves in 2023 looked like possible lightning in a bottle to the Sox.

“At times he was [on] the outside looking in because of how deep they were,” general manager Chris Getz said, “and to capture him potentially on an upswing back to be a productive major league player, it seemed like the right move to have him part of that deal.”

“What happened took three years out of my career,” Soroka said of the Achilles injuries, “but I’m trying to get that on the back end now. Just looking to stay the course that I’m on. Basically, it got to the point where last season I felt that things were really starting to click. Kind of continue that momentum into this year and go throw up a bunch of zeroes.”

Soroka goes from a franchise where “all I’ve known was pennants” to the Sox, who some view as candidates to lose 100 games again.

“There’s a lot of guys in this clubhouse that are fighting for careers,” Soroka said. “There’s a lot of guys that think they have a lot more to give to this game. You know, that’s what makes a gritty team, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

