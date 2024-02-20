Chicago fishing: Hints & hopes of coho, open water vs ice

Thinking that hints of coho should explode very soon on southern Lake Michigan, while inland ice will or has transitioned to open water, leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Jason Fox emailed the photo at the top on Monday and this:

"Hey Dale. . . . Took the Metra downtown today with the kids and we got one decent one on the riverwalk today. It's one of my favorite fish I ever caught."

Fox just makes my day when he emails. And I understand why it is his favorite fish.

UPDATE ON CHICAGO PASSES

Stacey Gree ne at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted that she is back in town and willing to sell parking and pier passes to anyone who contacts her (I would suggest Facebook).

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but parking passes or pier passes (credit card only) may be bought at these places and times at Carl Vizzone emailed:

"Monday – North Park Village Nature Center 5801 N Pulaski Rd. Building “D” 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday – Lincoln Park Cultural Center 2045 North Lincoln Park West 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday – Big Marsh Park 11559 S. Stoney Island 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM"

I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Arden Katz said panfish going in the open-water channels on Round Lake on pink Jigabite jigs by panfishpro.com.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

"As of this writing in the McHenry County area most small ponds still had some ice on them but not enough to fish. "

He added:

"I have actually had customers on the west end of crystal lake on 4-5 inches of ice but the shoreline is out and they are getting on off of a pier. Fishing has been good but only 12-15 people chancing it. "

Hurricane reggae band performs at Two Brothers Roundhouse. Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

"Hi Dale Island lake is trying to open up but the sub freezing nighttime temperatures have skim ice returning by morning. After the skim ice retreats enough in the afternoon floating a medium sized golden roach minnow is getting strikes. A breakoff and a missed opportunity when a fish aggressively ripped the line and escaped at the edge of the ice. Im surprised at the aggression of the fish with just a little open water in our little shallow corner of the lake. Temperatures in the 50s should have the whole lake opening soon. The boat is ready for Braidwood in a couple weeks.

"On the music front the recording session for country boy and ladykiller blues went well. I'll be working on vocals and adding organ next Saturday. Tears were in my eyes ar times during the session. Thee Bob Marley bash was a big smash with hurricane reggae band. I joined in on melodica for iron lion zion and it was off the chain. And a date is set for zappafest next December 14th in Milwaukee at shank hall. Also a possible opening set with banned from utopia. Lots of stuff happening to keep busy heading into spring."

And my Tuesday is made with his musical update.

Hard to believe Braidwood reopens in only 10 days.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Proprietor Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said, "As of Tuesday, there is still skim ice. It would be anticipated with the warmer weather, rain and whatever, the ice will be gone by the weekend."

If you do launch this week, be very careful with the low water levels.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

As Jason Fox showed at the top, there are carp to be caught downtown.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said some customers were still catching jumbo perch downtown this week.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood reopens March 1; LaSalle, March 15; and Heidecke, April 1.

DOWNSTATE

CLINTON: Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers said small minnows or Rosie Reds were producing crappie.

POWERTON:Both boat and shore fishing are open. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

"I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year [2023], but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy."

SPRING LAKE:Open.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 1.

FOX RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

"Customers have been coming in that are fishing the McHenry dam on the Fox River. Most are using extra large fathead minnows. Some are catching walleye on Berkley Gulp minnows. 1/8th to 1/4 oz. Lead head, gold and chartreuse on bright days, black, purple or orange on cloudy days. . . . Thinking about Spring!!!!"

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted:

"Fishing Report – 02/19/2024

Mike Norris

Big Green Lake: In an up-and-down season, shoreline ice reformed late last week at both the Dodge Memorial boat launch and Hoerner's Landing, temporarily cutting off any thoughts of launching a boat. With above-average temps returning once again midweek, both boat launches should reopen. Before the refreeze, boaters were out catching lake trout last week, and a few reported active northern pike caught trolling with crankbaits. Due to soft ice and with safety for the anglers in mind, several ice fishing derbies turned into bean bag derbies last weekend.

Fox Lake: Crappie fishing is excellent right now, and several anglers caught walleyes up to 8 lbs. while crappie fishing over the lake basin. Tip-up fishing for northern pike is good in the Government Area, with large shiners taking the bigger pike. A large crack in the ice restricts lake access out of Town Park, so the best bet for accessing the lake is parking along the south side of Chief Kuno Trail and walking out from there."

KANKAKEE RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said customers (boating) reported smallmouth, even just using spinners, and a few small walleye.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Gree ne at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted that she is hoping to have Park Bait going by March 2.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said more reports of coho, including some places north at Belmont and Diversey to go with 39th and 63rd; perch continue strong at 87th on minnows or Keitech minnows; but Navy Pier slowed; a few shoreline reports of lakers and a couple browns.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Staff at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said, as of Tuesday, they were still ice fishing Warner Bay (tip-ups for pike), Monona Bay (panfish) and Lake Farm off of Waubesa (panfish).

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

"Unfortunately, a cold and windy holiday (President’s Day) weekend greeted anglers who had the time off. Lows in the single digits with winds in the upper teens to upper 20’s made things feel worse. Lots of anglers still gave it their best (considering we are not accustomed to such “brutally” cold weather this winter). Action overall dipped, still some fish being caught, just a bit slower and harder to do over the past week.

Crappie: Good-Fair – Weed bite (8-13’) tougher as ability to move about in wind and detect light bites a chore. Crappies held tight to bottom, use tungsten jigs to get bait to hold – plastics in pink, yellow, silver or waxies best. Deadstick inside shacks with Crappie minnows picking up some fish. Basin Crappies over 22-32’ responding to Kastmasters, Tikka Flashes and #5 or #6 mm tungsten in glow tipped with waxies. Fish on the move, with wind it was reported to sit and wait for them to return rather than chase. Use a flashy spoon to draw attention, then have second rod ready with a subtle offering if fish seem spooky.

Northern Pike: Good-Fair – A noticeable slow down from the past few weeks. Mornings not as good as afternoons (watch for moonrise times, thanks Shelly)! Not much for signs of heavy feeding but that will come. Some nice fish of 31-34” this weekend with most on large shiners and suckers on tip-ups.

Bluegill: Good-Fair – Surprisingly better Gills in deep water (28-34’) with a number of fish in the 9-10+” range (measured w/ photos). Heavy tungsten jigs (4,5 & 6 mm) to get down baited with red spikes or red, motor oil or black plastic. Weed Bluegills tougher to pin point. Should improve with warm up, but over the weekend tighter lipped. Taking jigs tipped with waxies, the smallest you could fish with in the wind.

Yellow Perch: Good-Fair – Mud, deeper sandgrass Perch in 18-30’. Wigglers on #2 Pimples, Halis or Z-Rips. Best very early AM or late afternoon. Some reports of Perch relating to sandgrass flats in 16-22’ being caught on jigs tipped with small minnows. Still some nicer Perch in weeds taking waxies on small sunfish shaped jigs (T-Rips, Tikka Flash). Anglers haunted by “ghost” flags reporting bigger Perch (10-12”) on smaller shiners on their tip-ups.

Walleye: Fair – Despite some nicer fish reported (up to 27”) this weekend, bite for the most part (some exceptions) from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Suckers along the deepest weed edges (8-12’) and over humps supporting sandgrass or rock. Little jigging action (cold?).

Largemouth Bass: Fair-Poor – Cold likely culprit for reduced reports. Watch for spike mid-week as temps climb into 40’s. Medium golden shiners best.

Bullheads: Poor – Second weekend without a Bullhead report – step it up people!

With cold and little snow on ice, conditions getting better as most reports have 8-15” of ice on most lakes. Caution still advised especially on spots on the Rainbow and Willow Flowages as well as North Trout and an incident that raises some concern on White Sand Lake on the Lac Du Flambeau Reservation.

Now to the guessing portion of our report…If we can believe the forecast (pause for laughter to subside) we will only have one night in the next 15 above freezing (good for making or not losing ice). Fourteen of the next 15 days our highs will be above freezing (2/21 to 48 degrees), not great, but not enough to get worried. But seven of those 15 days will be above 40 degrees. With that said, we should still have safe, fishable ice as the last two weeks of the Inland gamefish season ends at Midnight, March 3rd. Shanty’s (North of Hwy 64) off by March 17th.

Upcoming Events

Feb 24th – 3rd Annual Newbold Fire Dept Ice Fishing Tournament – Muskellunge Lake

Feb 24th – Kids Ice Fishing Day – Lake Minocqua – Sponsored by Northwoods Chapter of Muskies, Inc

Mar 2nd – KISS Annual High School Ice Fishing Tournament – Lake Minocqua

Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sports Shop

– Like us on Facebook"

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Still perch action when weather allows the boats out. Same area straight out from Gary light in 50 to 60ft of water.

Coho action hasn't taken off yet few being caught from shore and boats but the mother loads of coho we are still waiting on.

Most days good crappie action on lake George in Hobart fishing the Wisconsin street bridge. Minnows best bait.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said he caught good numbers of walleye, several just short of the 18-inch minimum at Jefferson Dam. He was using a white 2- or 3-inch Keitech swimbait on three-way rig with a fly on a 2 1/2-foot leader.

SHABBONA LAKE

February site hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Jason Fox emailed:

"Hey Dale. Went to the St. Joe Berrien Springs dam this weekend, with my buddy Dr. Joe. We fished with Capt Gary at Golden Eye charters. We got some nice Stealhead and a few Walleyes jigging wasn't fast and furious but they're there."

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said guys catching a few browns and coho at Cook; a couple steelhead off the pier; steelhead are still going in the river on skein or sacs.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

Former NFL tight end Erik Jensen had success upriver today after his wife brought him and his former student teacher, Ryan Marx, lucky spearing shirts. Wisconsin DNR

Sturgeon spearing season looks likely to run through Sunday, Feb. 25. Previous permits required.

Here's the key part of the report from the Wisconsin DNR:

"After a relatively cold weekend, we had our slowest day of the season. Only 10 lake sturgeon were harvested from Lake Winnebago (2 juvenile females, 3 adult females and 5 males), bringing the Lake Winnebago season total to 39 juvenile females, 91 adult females and 129 males. The biggest fish of the day again came from the Southwest registration station – a 69.3-pound, 79.6-inch, M1 male speared by Steven Hungerford on Lake Winnebago.

While the upriver harvest continues to be slow, we still see fish coming in. Today, 4 lake sturgeon were harvested on the Upriver Lakes (1 juvenile female, 1 adult female and 2 males).

Despite uncooperative weather conditions this season, an impressive 367 lake sturgeon have been harvested throughout the system."

WISCONSIN DELLS

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

"Fishing Report – 02/19/2024

Mike Norris

. . .

Wisconsin Dells: The river is clear, and walleye fishing is excellent. Jigs and plastics worked along current seams account for most fish caught. You will have to work through many smaller fish to get a limit. Walleye and sauger from 15" but less than 20" and only one over 28" may be kept."

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted:

"There's still a few brave souls walking out on Partridge Lake, not me. Fishing the deep water channels, holes, and eddies in the river are producing walleye. Drift jigging, or rigs working great. There's a lot of smaller fish in the river, but put your time in, and you'll have a very tasty fish fry."

