The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024

Seventh and eighth grade students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School listen during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium in Ukrainian Village, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography

Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling prepares for retirement, the Chicago Board of Education votes to remove police from schools, and paradegoers celebrate the Lunar New Year.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Meteorologist Tom Skilling prepares for his weather forecast in his office at the WGN Studios on the Northwest side, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Meteorologist Tom Skilling is retiring after 45 years at WGN. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Meteorologist Tom Skilling prepares for his weather forecast in his office at the WGN Studios on the Northwest side, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Meteorologist Tom Skilling is retiring after 45 years at WGN.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling attends the unveiling of six snowplows named by Chicagoans, including one named "Skilling It," through a contest held by the Department of Streets and Sanitation Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling attends the unveiling of six snowplows named by Chicagoans, including one named “Skilling It,” through a contest held by the Department of Streets and Sanitation Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Kaotic Drumline member Bonjour Avery plays the cymbals after the Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kaotic Drumline member Bonjour Avery plays the cymbals after the Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools students and organizers who support the removal of school resource officers leave the Chicago Board of Education meeting as members call for a recess after former Chicago Board of Education member Dwayne Truss, who opposes the removal of school resource officers, had a heated monologue at the Chicago Public Schools Headquarters in the Loop, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools students and organizers who support the removal of school resource officers leave the Chicago Board of Education meeting as members call for a recess after former Chicago Board of Education member Dwayne Truss, who opposes the removal of school resource officers, had a heated monologue at the Chicago Public Schools Headquarters in the Loop, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A young student of St. Nicholas Cathedral School holds out bread and salt to greet guests including U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium in Ukrainian Village, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A young student of St. Nicholas Cathedral School holds out bread and salt to greet guests including U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium in Ukrainian Village, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A pro-Palestinian protester shouts during “Chair Chats” at the UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief medical advisor to Pres. Joe Biden, had a conversation about how Fauci handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the HIV and AIDS crisis. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A pro-Palestinian protester shouts during “Chair Chats” at the UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief medical advisor to Pres. Joe Biden, had a conversation about how Fauci handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the HIV and AIDS crisis.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief medical advisor to Pres. Joe Biden, speaks during “Chair Chats” at the University of Illinois Chicago Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Fauci answered questions from UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the HIV and AIDS crisis. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief medical advisor to Pres. Joe Biden, speaks during “Chair Chats” at the University of Illinois Chicago Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Fauci answered questions from UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the HIV and AIDS crisis.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sharon Payton, right, and Alyssa Simmons, founder and administrator at Trenz Beauty Academy in Calumet City, on Wednesday, October 21, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Sharon Payton, right, and Alyssa Simmons of Trenz Beauty Academy. The school is one of five nationwide chosen by the Beyonce’s foundation, BeyGOOD Fund, to be eligible for $250,000 in scholarships.

” "/Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Gavin Atack, a GeoGuessr content creator on YouTube and Twitch, stands near the intersection of West Irving Park Road, North Lincoln Avenue and North Damen Avenue on Friday.

Gavin Atack, a GeoGuessr content creator on YouTube and Twitch, stands near the intersection of West Irving Park Road, North Lincoln Avenue and North Damen Avenue on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman pulled the manual door release and jumped from a CTA Green Line train Tuesday. The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a good Samaritan's truck and broke her leg near the Kedzie Green Line station, pictured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A woman pulled the manual door release and jumped from a CTA Green Line train Tuesday. The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a good Samaritan’s truck and broke her leg near the Kedzie Green Line station, pictured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2024.

Artist and store manager Kristen Williams works on a portrait at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The store features items made by Chicago’s Black artists and makers.| Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Artist and store manager Kristen Williams works on a portrait at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The store features items made by Chicago’s Black artists and makers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Actor Courtney B. Vance, who wrote his memoir “The Invisible Ache” with Dr. Robin L. Smith, looks emotional as he receives a standing ovation after his talk with Janelle R. Goodwill, a Neubauer Family assistant professor at the University of Chicago, during the African American Alumni Committee Symposium at the Edith Abbott Hall at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Vance talked about his mental health journey, including how he found a therapist and coped following his father’s suicide. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Actor Courtney B. Vance, who wrote his memoir “The Invisible Ache” with Dr. Robin L. Smith, looks emotional as he receives a standing ovation after his talk with Janelle R. Goodwill, a Neubauer Family assistant professor at the University of Chicago, during the African American Alumni Committee Symposium at the Edith Abbott Hall at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Vance talked about his mental health journey, including how he found a therapist and coped following his father’s suicide.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ashlyn Aljamal (right), 3, and Hamzah Aljamal, 6, play with paper dragons along West Argyle Street during the Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ashlyn Aljamal (right), 3, and Hamzah Aljamal, 6, play with paper dragons along West Argyle Street during the Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A paradegoer waves at people in attendance during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.| Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A paradegoer waves at people in attendance during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

News
Brookfield Zoo welcomes grey seal pup
Elections
Bring Chicago Home referendum on the March primary ballot is invalid, Cook County judge rules
Environment
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek, executive director at Ladder Up, standing inside the nonprofit’s office in River North.
Taxes
Ladder Up director looks to expand, offering free tax services beyond Chicago
Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek hopes to open more sites that offer free financial services like federal and state tax prep and helping students get financial aid.
By Subrina Hudson
 
Recoding America
Events
Recoding America
Why Government is Failing the Digital Age and How We Can Do Better with Jennifer Pahlka on March 27.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Tyler Johnson
Blackhawks
Breaking down Blackhawks’ options on trade market ahead of likely quiet deadline
The Hawks won’t be busy leading up this year’s March 8 trade deadline, but they could still make one or two moves. Tyler Johnson headlines their list of available players, and they could also weaponize their ample salary-cap space.
By Ben Pope
 
The NCAA is taking steps to allow athletes to return to campus.
College Sports
Court bars NCAA from enforcing NIL rules
The ruling undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA’s model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school.
By Associated Press
 
Liam Hendriks Red Sox
White Sox
Ex-White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks has more to say, and that’s a very good thing
Now with the Red Sox, Hendriks says some teammates in Chicago felt he talked too freely. But his mental health depends on it.
By Steve Greenberg
 