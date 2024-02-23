Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

A pro-Palestinian protester shouts during “Chair Chats” at the UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief medical advisor to Pres. Joe Biden, had a conversation about how Fauci handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the HIV and AIDS crisis.