The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Ukraine Chicago Nation/World

Chicago’s Ukrainian community at anniversary of Russia invasion: ‘You’re not winning’

Dozens of refugee students, parents and faculty gather at a Ukrainian Village school to commemorate with songs and prayers for peace Russia’s invasion of their “beautiful country.”

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Chicago’s Ukrainian community at anniversary of Russia invasion: ‘You’re not winning’

Kindergarten students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School hold up sunflowers during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium in Ukrainian Village on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

When Natalia Sydorenko and her daughters fled their native Ukraine after Russia’s 2022 invasion, they never meant to leave for good, and days ahead of the grim second anniversary of that day, they still hold onto hope of returning.

“They still have this love for their motherland,” said the former Kyviv resident at a vigil Thursday at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village to pray for peace ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary. “I really hope that it will be a safe place and lots of children will be able to go back.”

Hundreds of students, faculty and parents gathered at the event inside the gymnasium of the small West Side school, which has become a hub for refugee families since the invasion, including Sydorenko’s. About half of the roughly 200 students are refugees, said Principal Anna Cirilli, and dozens more have come through, either graduating or moving elsewhere.

“This is our moment to literally look evil in the eye and say you're not winning,” said the longtime principal of the pre-K through 8th-grade school. “These children are successful here. They’re prospering and growing so that when it’s time for them to go back, they’ll be able to give back to their community.”

Seventh and eighth grade students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School listen during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium Thursday in Ukrainian Village.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A small group of students led the others in prayers and songs in Ukrainian and English before hundreds of students and other attendees — including U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and Koledov Serhiy, the Ukrainian Consul General in Chicago — lit candles in support of Ukraine. Another dozen students held up sunflowers, a symbol of the Eastern European country.

The country’s fight against Russia has stalled in recent weeks as the U.S. Congress has delayed in delivering aid, but Quigley said he hoped a package to deliver support to the country could reach there soon.

“They’re evidence of hope for the future and reminds why it’s so important to keep up hope,” Quigley said of the students. “It’s for them and for democracy across the world.”

A young student of St. Nicholas Cathedral School holds out bread and salt to greet guests including U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley during a prayer vigil for Ukraine inside the school’s gymnasium in Ukrainian Village on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sydorenko said her daughters, though only third and eighth graders, felt that same gravity of the event.

“It’s huge for us to be here to have this tight connection with our homeland,” she said, noting her older daughter recited a Ukrainian poem about liberation. “They understand how important it is to tell the rest of the world what is happening in their "beautiful country.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Mayor Johnson spends $8.6 million on nine-month ShotSpotter deal — more than entire past year’s cost
Howard Brown Health names interim president and CEO
Hard liquor sales proposed at rooftop clubs surrounding Wrigley Field
Chicago Board of Education votes to remove police from schools
Pair recounts frantic moments in rescue of woman from Green Line L tracks
Reinsdorf’s ‘save-the-Sox-for-Chicago’ argument has a familiar ring
The Latest
Education
Chicago Board of Education votes to remove police from schools
CPS, in a separate vote, opted to drop janitorial giant Aramark as the district’s cleaning provider.
By Nader Issa
 
A woman pulled the manual door release and jumped from a CTA Green Line train Tuesday. The woman fell 15 to 20 feet into the bed of a good Samaritan's truck and broke her leg near the Kedzie Green Line station, pictured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
News
Pair recounts frantic moments in rescue of woman from Green Line L tracks
Chiquita Martin and Marcella Lockett were making deliveries Tuesday when they spotted a woman hanging from the tracks above. They stopped, saw her grip slipping, and she dropped into the bed of their truck. “It was shocking,” Martin said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin reacts during the Chicago Public League championship game against Curie at Credit Union 1 Arena.
High School Basketball
IHSA says Kenwood can play in the state basketball tournament, but several players and coaches are ineligible
The Broncos will face Morton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Aerial view of New Comiskey Park rising next to the original Comiskey Park in 1990.
City Hall
Reinsdorf’s ‘save-the-Sox-for-Chicago’ argument has a familiar ring
But the argument is less compelling and believable now than it was in the late 1980s, when St. Petersburg, Fla. was already building a stadium for the team.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nazareth's Jenna Rentz (32) hits a three in the fourth quarter against Lyons.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from the girls IHSA sectional finals.
By Staff Report
 