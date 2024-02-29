The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Immersive Flyover ride at Navy Pier provides a new perspective on Chicago

The new attraction — more than two years in the making — is a high-tech, three-act experience culminating in a multi-sensory, virtual tour of Chicago.

By  Erica Thompson
   
FLYOVER-022924-11.JPG

People walk by Flyover, a new immersive experience that combines an IMAX-like movie and a physical ride at Navy Pier. The attraction opens at 11 a.m. March 1, across from the Chicago Children’s Museum.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Imagine soaring over the green-tinted Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day. Or flying alongside the L train, peeking through the windows at riders performing inside.

Now, think about circling the statue of Roman goddess Ceres atop the Chicago Board of Trade building — and then nosediving into a car chase on the streets below.

You can do those things and more in a mere nine minutes during the ride portion of Flyover, a new immersive attraction at Navy Pier. It opens at 11 a.m. Friday at 600 E. Grand Ave., right across from the Chicago Children’s Museum.

Built within the former IMAX theater space, the ride includes chairlift-style seats, which are elevated in front of a 65-foot spherical screen. The footage shown was created with drone technology.

Flyover Chicago
When: Opening 11 a.m. March 1

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Tickets: $24.95 adults 14 and over; $14.95 children 13 and under; $19.95 military

Info: experienceflyover.com/chicago/

Throughout the virtual journey, riders fly over, under, through and alongside many other iconic Chicago landmarks, including North Avenue Beach, Millennium Park, Du Sable Lake Shore Drive, the Chicago Theatre and Navy Pier, of course. They feel the wind and spray as they skim over water, all while listening to a score of Chicago jazz, hip-hop and more by composer Elliott Wheeler.

FLYOVER-022924-05.JPG

People watch the Pre-Show at Flyover, a new immersive experience that combines an IMAX-like movie and a physical ride at Navy Pier. The attraction was two years in the making.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The ride is just one part of a three-act experience created by Pursuit, an attractions and hospitality company based in Denver. Previous Flyover attractions have opened in Vancouver, Iceland and Las Vegas.

Well worth the $24.95 ticket price for adults, Flyover at Navy Pier was designed over two-and-a-half years with the help of more than 750 people, including writer and director David Mossop. The team interviewed many Chicago residents, including business owners and performers, and some of their unscripted commentary is featured in the footage.

FLYOVER-022924-13.JPG

Chairlift-style moving seats await patrons inside Flyover.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“The story that came through was a story of hope, resilience and innovation,” said Lisa Adams, Flyover chief operating officer and executive producer. “If we could say one thing to Chicagoans, it would be, ‘Believe in yourself, because what you have here is great, but also remember when we go through tough times and we come together, we come out better. And your city proves that.’”

Branded “Believe Chicago,” the story begins once visitors enter the Gallery, which is the "first act" of Flyover. The circular walls are dotted with videos introducing Chicago characters and scenes that will be seen throughout the experience. Viewers may recognize Soul Children of Chicago, Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, historian Sherman "Dilla" Thomas, trumpeter Corey Wilkes, the Joffrey Ballet, Wrigley Field announcer Jeremiah Paprocki , and retired Sun-Times reporter Maudlyne Ihejirika.

The story continues in the Pre-Show Theater, with images projected on the walls and a circular screen in center of the room.

Next is the ride itself, which can seat about 60 people. Afterward, visitors can learn some behind-the-scenes info before heading to the gift shop. The entire Flyover experience lasts about 30 minutes, and new sessions start in 15- or 20-minute intervals during operating hours.

Eventually, Flyover will bring the Vancouver, Iceland and Las Vegas experiences to the Chicago location, Adams said.

“Chicago is really special, and I think what we’ve created is something that we truly hope leaves some impact," she said. "If we have shared some positive message, then I couldn’t be happier, and I hope that the guests feel that.”

