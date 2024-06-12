Jonathan Cannon superb with 7 innings of 1-run ball vs. Mariners

SEATTLE — Right-hander Jonathan Cannon was superb against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night.

The Sox lineup? Not so much, until Luis Robert Jr. belted a pinch home run on the first pitch of the ninth against Ryne Stanek, knotting the game at 1 apiece. It was the Sox’ third hit of the game.

Following three innings of scoreless ball to close out a victory against the Red Sox Friday, Cannon pitched seven innings of one-run ball as the Sox tried avoiding their fourth straight loss and 22nd in 25 games. Cannon struck out seven, walked one and gave up four hits, the big one a home run to right field by Luke Raley with one out in the seventh.

It was the only hit allowed in the seventh for Cannon, who lowered his ERA to 4.56. He is one of seven Sox to make their major league debuts this season, joining Drew Thorpe (Tuesday), Jordan Leasure, Bryan Ramos, Nick Nastrini, Zach DeLoach and Duke Ellis.

This was Cannon’s fifth appearance and his best, a notch above his debut against the Royals April 17 when he gave up one run in five innings.

Bryce Miller held the Sox to two hits and struck out eight over seven innings.

Benintendi, Wilson reinstated, Hill DFA’d

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was reinstated from the injured list before the game, and Tommy Pham could be right behind him.

The Sox also reinstated right-handed reliever Steven Wilson, who has been on the IL with a back strain since May 20, and designated left-hander Tim Hill for assignment.

Wilson owns a 2.84 ERA in 19 appearances. Hill, signed to a one-year, $1.8 million deal in the offseason, owns a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances.

Benintendi, on the IL with left Achilles tendinitis, has been rehabbing in games in Arizona. He homered in his last at-bat against the Brewers on June 1 before going on the 10-day IL the following day. He will be on the bench for Wednesday’s game in Seattle and likely in the lineup Thursday.

Ellis, who was called up from Double-A Birmingham last Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for Benintendi.

Pham has also been playing in Arizona. If he doesn’t join the team Thursday he will on Friday for the opening of a three-game series at the Diamondbacks.

Benintendi is having the worst start to a season in his career, hitting .195 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI in 51 games this season.

“It just needs a lot more time to be completely gone but I feel confident being in there now,” Benintendi said of his Achilles Wednesday.

This and that

Robert, who has played in eight games since coming off the IL from a hip flexor strain, was held out of the starting lineup for a second time.

“He’ll get to a point where we can run him a little bit without having to give him that full day off,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “This is the second time around, we’ll increase it a little bit next time and we’ll play it by ear obviously on how he feels. But he feels good right now.”

*Rule 5 draft pick Shane Drohan, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, was returned to the Red Sox. The left-hander was DFA’d last week and when no team claimed him, the Sox offered him back to Boston.

