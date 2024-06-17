The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Extensive delays on CTA Green, Orange lines after track fire

The fire department gave the all-clear to restore track power around 2:10 p.m., but it is still unclear when train service will resume.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Extensive delays on CTA Green, Orange lines after track fire
A Chicago Transit Authority train

CTA service on the Green and Orange lines was suspended Monday after a fire was reported on tracks in the South Loop.

Sun-Times file

CTA Green and Orange line trains were suspended near Roosevelt Monday afternoon after a fire damaged tracks in the South Loop.

Trains were not allowed to pass the area near 15th Street and Wabash Avenue after a small fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Fire Department and a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

The fire department gave the all-clear to restore track power about 2:10 p.m., but it was unclear when train service would resume, said CTA spokesperson Maggie Kilgannon.

Shuttle buses were running between stations, according to the CTA. The transit agency also recommended taking the No. 3 King Drive or No. 62 Archer buses as alternatives.

Next Up In News
16-year-old boy dies after being pulled from the water at Montrose Beach
Ethics chair renews push for public financing, but only for City Council campaigns
Megabus owner, Coach USA, files for bankruptcy after COVID-19 blows
Violent Father's Day weekend in Chicago ends with at least 26 people shot in just five hours early Monday.
Chicago's longest heat wave in 19 years could last through the week; Here's why it's so hot
Chicago school board candidates submit signatures: 'It was a hustle'
The Latest
People walk into the water at Ohio Street Beach in Streeterville on Monday as temperatures reached the 90s.
Weather
Chicago's longest heat wave in 19 years could last through the week; Here's why it's so hot
The outlook isn’t looking good for nighttime cooling, either, says Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
By Brett Chase
 
SCHOOLBOARDPETITIONS-061824-17.JPG
Chicago School Board
Chicago school board candidates submit signatures: 'It was a hustle'
Prospective candidates took turns presenting their piles of papers for counting; officials had to confirm at least 1,000 signatures before they could be submitted. Candidates have until 5 p.m. next Monday to file.
By Nader Issa
 
Wake Flocka Flame performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. | Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times.
Photography
PHOTOS: Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame perform at Summer Smash
Some fans fought back during a weather-related evacuation at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview outside Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker look on as State Sen. Napoleon Harris speaks during a press conference about Senate Bill 177, intended to bolster a diverse workforce on Rebuild Illinois capital projects, at LiUNA Training Center on the West Side, Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The Watchdogs
State Sen. Harris chairs insurance committee, invests in insurance brokers; How isn't that a conflict?
State Sen. Napoleon Harris III has been chairman of the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee for several years. He recently became an “investor” with insurance brokers in the south suburbs. He denies any conflict of interest.
By Robert Herguth
 
BTO_parlour_games-Edit (1).jpg
Music
In the mood for a different musical sound? Look no further than these typewriters
The Boston Typewriter Orchestra brings its unique music to Bridgeport on June 20.
By Stefano Esposito
 