Extensive delays on CTA Green, Orange lines after track fire
The fire department gave the all-clear to restore track power around 2:10 p.m., but it is still unclear when train service will resume.
CTA Green and Orange line trains were suspended near Roosevelt Monday afternoon after a fire damaged tracks in the South Loop.
Trains were not allowed to pass the area near 15th Street and Wabash Avenue after a small fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Fire Department and a Chicago Transit Authority alert.
The fire department gave the all-clear to restore track power about 2:10 p.m., but it was unclear when train service would resume, said CTA spokesperson Maggie Kilgannon.
Shuttle buses were running between stations, according to the CTA. The transit agency also recommended taking the No. 3 King Drive or No. 62 Archer buses as alternatives.
Violent Father's Day weekend in Chicago ends with at least 26 people shot in just five hours early Monday.
The Latest
The outlook isn’t looking good for nighttime cooling, either, says Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
Prospective candidates took turns presenting their piles of papers for counting; officials had to confirm at least 1,000 signatures before they could be submitted. Candidates have until 5 p.m. next Monday to file.
Some fans fought back during a weather-related evacuation at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview outside Chicago.
State Sen. Harris chairs insurance committee, invests in insurance brokers; How isn't that a conflict?
State Sen. Napoleon Harris III has been chairman of the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee for several years. He recently became an “investor” with insurance brokers in the south suburbs. He denies any conflict of interest.
The Boston Typewriter Orchestra brings its unique music to Bridgeport on June 20.