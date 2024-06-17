Extensive delays on CTA Green, Orange lines after track fire

CTA Green and Orange line trains were suspended near Roosevelt Monday afternoon after a fire damaged tracks in the South Loop.

Trains were not allowed to pass the area near 15th Street and Wabash Avenue after a small fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Fire Department and a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

The fire department gave the all-clear to restore track power about 2:10 p.m., but it was unclear when train service would resume, said CTA spokesperson Maggie Kilgannon.

Shuttle buses were running between stations, according to the CTA. The transit agency also recommended taking the No. 3 King Drive or No. 62 Archer buses as alternatives.