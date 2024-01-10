The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Money Business Housing & development

California-based buyer of Marina City’s retail space has “big plans” for the site

A foundation linked to Sperry Commercial purchased the retail and parking garages at the iconic Marina Towers for $30 million and plans to add tenants and renovate the space.

By  Phyllis Cha
 Updated  
SHARE California-based buyer of Marina City’s retail space has “big plans” for the site
The retail space and two parking garages at Marina City, 333 N. Dearborn St., center, were sold to a California-based foundation operated by Sperry Commercial.

The retail space and two parking garages at Marina City, 333 N. Dearborn St., center, were sold to a California-based foundation operated by Sperry Commercial.

Sun-Times file photo

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

A California foundation linked to Sperry Commercial scooped up the retail and parking garages at the iconic Marina Towers for $30 million, and Rand Sperry, CEO of Sperry Commercial and one of the foundation’s trustees, said it has “big plans” for the site.

Sperry said the foundation plans to renovate the site and fill two 10,000-square-foot vacancies at the retail center, which he believes resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t want empty spaces on River North. It’s one of the best locations in the city,” Sperry said. 

Real estate firm JLL, which represented the seller, announced last week that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 146,000-square-foot retail space and two parking garages, totaling 900 spaces, at Marina City, 333 N. Dearborn St., to Sperry Equities, a real estate investment firm in Irvine, California, that represented the foundation.

JLL said 37% of the businesses are restaurants, 30% is entertainment and 33% is service retail. 

The deal marks Sperry Equities’s 15th Chicago area property, but its first downtown location, according to Sperry.

He said the purchase was made in part because of his personal interest in the towers, as well as interest in “one of the greatest cities in the world,” where his parents and grandparents were born.

Sperry added that he can see the Marina Towers from his apartment in River North.

“The two buildings — I call them corncob buildings. It’s just so iconic, and I always thought as a little kid about how iconic they look,” he said.

The Marina City Towers, called the “symbol of new Chicago” in a 1963 Sun-Times story, was designed as a mixed-use complex by architect Bertrand Goldberg in the early 1960s.

The riverfront condos have made an appearance in the 1980 film “The Hunter,” when a fugitive, chased by bounty hunter Ralph “Papa” Thorson played by Steve McQueen, goes flying in his Cutlass Classic off the building’s 17th floor and into the Chicago River.

And it’s left a more permanent mark on one former resident, who tattooed the towers on his thighs.

Related

More entertainment options

Some of the property’s current tenants include the restaurants Yolk, Tortoise Supper Club and 10pin bowling lounge, as well as the pingpong club Spin. 

Sperry said he hopes to add an Italian restaurant, a nightclub or experiential tenants like a Top Golf or indoor pickleball court — something that will “provide some cool entertainment for the people that live here.”

He said Smith & Wollensky is undergoing a $4.5 million renovation and Legal Sea Foods, replacing Dick’s Last Resort, is expected to open this year after a nearly $3 million improvement.

Most of the businesses have long-term leases, between five and 12 years, and Sperry said the plan is to renew leases with the current tenants.

“The tenants do not want to leave. They like being there,” he said.

Keene Addington, owner of Tortoise Supper Club, said they haven’t heard of any changes that will take place to their business. Given the timing of the deal just after the holidays, he expects to hear from Sperry soon, he said.

“We don’t know what their plans are, but I mean the deal just closed,” Addington said.

Yolk CEO Taki Kastanis was aware of the deal but had not heard of any planned changes for the property.

“Our Marina City Yolk location is one of our busiest in the company, and we expect to continue to be successful at that property for years to come,” Kastanis said in an email.

Ron Silvia, partner and vice president of sales at Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, said the group plans to stay in Marina City. He said business was good last year, but down slightly from 2022.

‘Legacy of Marina City’

Pebblebrook, based in Bethesda, Maryland, put the property up for sale in May and sold seven properties last year, totaling $330.8 million, according to a news release. The money will be used for “general corporate purposes,” including paying debt and repurchasing shares.

Pebblebrook did not respond to requests for comment. JLL was unable to comment on why Pebblebrook sold the property.

JLL said retail remains strong with shopping center vacancy trending below 5% nationwide and store openings outpacing store closings.

“River North remains an attractive destination for experiential and dining retail tenancy,” Michael Nieder, director, capital markets at JLL’s Chicago office, said in an email.

Sperry said he hopes the businesses in Marina City will continue to remind Chicagoans to check out downtown, which he said gets a bad rap as being unsafe. He recalls visiting Marina City during his childhood and is excited to share that experience with Chicagoans and tourists.

“So this is really kind of fun, this opportunity to continue the legacy of Marina City,” he said.

Next Up In Business
SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was ‘compromised’
Federal and Illinois 2024 tax season starts Jan. 29
Strategies for Growing Your Small Business
Man who allegedly shot cop during Prada crash-and-grab had long criminal record, federal warrant for his arrest
Radio operator Audacy, owner of WBBM Newsradio, WXRT, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
National Association of Realtors president resigns, blames blackmail threat
The Latest
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted from a plane by federal agents in New York in 2017. The drug cartel leader is serving a life sentence.
El Chapo
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, was one of the top Sinaloa members to be sentenced in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
Team Japan pitcher Shota Imanaga (21) throws during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move.
Cubs
Cubs, Shōta Imanaga agree to terms on a 4-year deal with interesting structure
The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31.
Weather
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, after early weekend snow
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Artwork by Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele held by the Art Institute of Chicago, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio were seized during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector.
Art
Art Institute to defend its ownership of watercolor that New York authorities contend Nazis stole during Holocaust
Several of Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele’s other works have already been returned by museums and private owners, including a drawing that was in the collection of billionaire Ronald Lauder.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A photo of Ryan Poles watching warmups.
Bears
Keep Justin Fields or draft a new QB with the No. 1 pick? Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘wide open’
Poles said some of the same things, but the circumstances and the way he openly discussed drafting a quarterback sounded much different than when he talked about a similar decision a year ago.
By Jason Lieser
 