Picture Chicago: 16 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Alonte Wilson, 19, a participant of the Back to Our Future, a Chicago Public Schools program, stands in the hallway after answering an exam about the constitution at Breakthrough in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 11. Back to Our Future aims to help “youth who have become disconnected from Chicago Public Schools by connecting them with a 9-to-12 month program designed to get them back on track to complete their education,” according to the CPS website.