The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
A Palestinian American woman cries as she joins dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rally at South Wood and West Taylor streets near the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, where First Lady Jill Biden was touring the facilities to highlight the importance of research in women's health, Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 11. The woman asked not to be identified.

A Palestinian American woman cries as she joins dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rally at South Wood and West Taylor streets near the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, where First Lady Jill Biden was touring the facilities to highlight the importance of research in women’s health, Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 11. The woman asked not to be identified.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

First Lady Jill Biden toured the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute to highlight the importance of research in women’s health, thousands visited Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field, and the “Chicago rat hole” received a lot of attention on social media.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Actress Halle Berry speaks about what made her interested in the women's health issue during a roundtable at the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute at 912 S Wood St in Near West Side, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Actress Halle Berry speaks about what made her interested in women’s health issues during a roundtable on women’s health research at the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dr. Pauline Maki, Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Obstetrics &amp; Gynecology at UIC (left) explains the readings that researchers can look at to help women and their health at the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute at 912 S Wood St in Near West Side, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Dr. Pauline Maki, Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Obstetrics & Gynecology at UIC (left) explains the readings that researchers can look at to help women and their health at the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters in support of Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rally near the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, where First Lady Jill Biden was touring the facilities to highlight the importance of research in women's health, Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Protesters in support of Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, rally near the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, where First Lady Jill Biden was touring the facilities to highlight the importance of research in women’s health, Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Groups of people using umbrellas to shield themselves from rain and snow cross the DuSable Bride, in the Streeterville neighborhood, as Chicago and surrounding communities are under a winter weather advisory, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Groups of people using umbrellas to shield themselves from rain and snow as they cross the DuSable Bridge in Streeterville as Chicago and surrounding communities are under a winter weather advisory, Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

From left: Mara Felton, 5, Victoria Matallana, 5, and Natalia Roncancio ride the Tilt-A-Whirl for Matallana's birthday celebration during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field in the Wrigleyville neighborhood, Saturday, Jan. 6.

(From left) Mara Felton, 5, Victoria Matallana, 5, and Natalia Roncancio ride the Tilt-A-Whirl for Matallana’s birthday celebration during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field, Saturday, Jan. 6.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

With temperatures in the mid-30s, Jesus Infante, 23, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, stands outside Chicago Transit Authority warming buses at Chicago's designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop, Monday, Jan. 8.

With temperatures in the mid-30s, Jesus Infante, 23, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, stands outside Chicago Transit Authority warming buses at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop, Monday, Jan. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver plays football with asylum seekers at Chicago's designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 10.

A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver plays football with asylum seekers at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Danny Wenz, a resident of an apartment in the 3000 block of West Bell Plaine Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood for about five years, stands in the doorway of the building, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Wenz is among several tenants who have complaints about their landlord, who Wenz says charges $50 to unclog a toilet, $50 for internet or cable installation and $125 to unlock a renter's apartment door in the event of an accidental lockout.

Danny Wenz, a resident of an apartment in the 3000 block of West Bell Plaine Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood for about five years, stands in the doorway of the building, Thursday, Jan. 11. Wenz is among several tenants who have complaints about their landlord, who Wenz says charges $50 to unclog a toilet, $50 for internet or cable installation and $125 to unlock a renter’s apartment door in the event of an accidental lockout.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A man walks by some of the vessels on display from dealer The Boat House at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

A man walks by some of the vessels on display from dealer The Boat House at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alonte Wilson, 19, a participant of the Back to Our Future, a Chicago Public Schools program, stands in the hallway after answering an exam about the constitution at Breakthrough in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Back to Our Future aims to help "youth who have become disconnected from Chicago Public Schools by connecting them with a 9-to-12 month program designed to get them back on track to complete their education," according to the CPS website.

Alonte Wilson, 19, a participant of the Back to Our Future, a Chicago Public Schools program, stands in the hallway after answering an exam about the constitution at Breakthrough in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 11. Back to Our Future aims to help “youth who have become disconnected from Chicago Public Schools by connecting them with a 9-to-12 month program designed to get them back on track to complete their education,” according to the CPS website.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Department officials investigate near East Walton and North State streets after authorities said an officer and a suspect were both shot following an attempted smash-and-grab burglary at a high-end store in the Gold Coast, Monday, Jan. 8.

Chicago Police Department officials investigate near East Walton and North State streets after authorities said an officer and a suspect were both shot following an attempted smash-and-grab burglary at a high-end store in the Gold Coast, Monday, Jan. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Shanesha McCray gestures for her friend to board a southbound Yellow Line train at the Dempster station in Skokie, Ill., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Yellow Line trains to and from Skokie, Ill. resumed Friday after they were suspended following a train crash on November 16. McCray and her friend were excited to ride the train to work. Riding the bus while the Yellow Line was suspended added about 30-35 minutes one way to their commute, they said.

Shanesha McCray gestures for her friend to board a southbound Yellow Line train at the Dempster station in Skokie, Friday, Jan. 5. Yellow Line trains to and from Skokie, Ill. resumed Friday after they were suspended following a train crash on November 16. McCray and her friend were excited to ride the train to work. Riding the bus while the Yellow Line was suspended added about 30-35 minutes one way to their commute, they said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mars Chocolate scientist Matthew Kradenpoth leans against a statue of the Red M&amp;M at the Mars Wrigley Global Headquarters at 1132 W Blackhawk St in Goose Island, Monday, November 20, 2023.

Mars Chocolate scientist Matthew Kradenpoth leans against a statue of the Red M&M at the Mars Wrigley Global Headquarters at 1132 W. Blackhawk St. in Goose Island, Monday, Nov. 20.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A pedestrian passes by the "Chicago rat hole," which some argue is an imprint of a squirrel, near 1918 W. Roscoe Ave. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 10. The "Chicago rat hole" has received a lot of attention on social media.

A pedestrian passes by the “Chicago rat hole,” which some argue is an imprint of a squirrel, near 1918 W. Roscoe Ave. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 10. The “Chicago rat hole” has received a lot of attention on social media.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ethan Lopez, 6, rings a bell to celebrate his last chemotherapy session while his mother Gisela Gama holds him at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in the Streeterville neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Kids read a poem and ring a bell whenever they finish their chemotherapy.

Ethan Lopez, 6, rings a bell to celebrate his last chemotherapy session while his mother Gisela Gama holds him at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in the Streeterville neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 5. Kids read a poem and ring a bell whenever they finish their chemotherapy. Chicago Bears Pres. and CEO Kevin Warren and his wife Greta Warren announced a $1 million pledge to help families who are receiving treatment at Lurie Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The money will help fund transportation, accommodations and other needs for families, according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

