Monday, January 15, 2024
Sophomore Christopher Kirkpatrick steals the show as New Trier beats Kenwood

It was a game full of stars and experienced, winning high school players. But a New Trier sophomore stole the show.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
New Trier’s Christopher Kirkpatrick (1) dribbles past Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland (2).

Some of the state’s most highly-ranked players were on the court Monday in Winnetka as New Trier hosted Kenwood. There were seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen ranked in the top five in their classes. They all attend Kenwood. 

The Trevians countered with a solid core of players from last season’s team that reached the Class 4A state semifinals: junior Colby Smith and seniors Will LeeMaster, Logan Feller and Ian Brown. 

It was a game full of stars and experienced, winning high school players. But a New Trier sophomore stole the show. Christopher Kirkpatrick scored 21 points to lead the No. 14 Trevians to a 59-49 win against the No. 21 Broncos.

“Watching Christopher grow up in a game like this is awesome,” Feller said. “It was a really special game for him and we are all looking forward to more it.”

The rapid improvement and substantial impact that Kirkpatrick and fellow sophomore Danny Houlihan (13 points) have made this season has elevated New Trier (17-3) from just another ranked team to a group that could do damage in March. 

“Twenty-one against Kenwood? That’s amazing for me,” Kirkpatrick said. “But without [Feller, Leemaster] and everyone creating for me that doesn’t happen.”

Kirkpatrick didn’t expect such a major role on the team this season. Both of his older brothers were good players at New Trier. 

“I thought I might start but just be a guy that contributes,” Kirkpatrick said. “And as the season has gone along I’ve realized I can do a lot more. It was definitely helpful to learn from my brothers’ mistakes and really just play against them. They were different types of players and I’ve tried to take the best parts of both of them.”

New Trier led 26-18 at halftime. Kenwood (12-6) cut the deficit to five points early in the third quarter. The Trevians responded with consecutive threes from Kirkpatrick, Brown (16 points) and Houlihan. 

The New Trier student section chanted “overrated” and Mike Irvin, the coach of the preseason No. 1 Broncos, called a timeout. Kenwood never seriously threatened again. 

“Feller played a great game,” Trevians coach Scott Fricke said. “We made the extra pass and we gave up an open shot for a better shot.”

Feller has been the key connector, on the court and in the locker room, that has helped make the transition from last year’s group to this year’s younger New Trier team so successful. 

New Trier’s Logan Feller (22) goes to the basket over Kenwood.

“Other guys on the team are making All-Tournament at Pontiac,” Fricke said. “But Feller is the guy doing a lot to get those guys shots. He’s unbelievable. He does everything for us.”

Senior BJ Duling led Kenwood with 16 points and six rebounds. DePaul recruit Chris Riddle was scoreless and Arizona State recruit Jaden Smith, a 6-11 senior, had three points and six rebounds. Highly regarded junior Aleks Alston scored nine. Sophomore Rajan Roberts finished with 11 points and standout freshman Devin Cleveland scored six. 

There is still plenty of time and several opportunities left for the Broncos to turn their season around. They face Mount Carmel at Benet on Saturday and could get another shot at top-ranked Curie in the Public League playoffs. 

