Picture Chicago: 18 Sun-Times photos from a frigid week in Chicago

Hamid Rahmanian, creator, director and designer of “Song of the North,” a show that combines shadow puppetry and projected animation, shines a light on a hat that will be used in the show at Studebaker Theater in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 16. The show tells the love story of Manijeh and Bijan from ancient Persia through hundreds of handmade puppets. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times