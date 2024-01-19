The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Kelly Schoenfelt (center), her daughter Quinlynn (left), 6, and Parker Melowsky, 7, run up Cricket Hill in the Uptwon neighborhood with sleds after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, Saturday, Jan. 13.

Kelly Schoenfelt (center), her daughter Quinlynn (left), 6, and Parker Melowsky, 7, run up Cricket Hill in the Uptwon neighborhood with sleds after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, Saturday, Jan. 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 18 Sun-Times photos from a frigid week in Chicago

Chicagoans play ice hockey on frozen ponds, the Mars Global Research and Development Hub opens its doors on Goose Island, and a CPS roundtable calls for more services for migrant students.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Water vapor, which looks like steam, rises form the Chicago River at Ping Tom Park in the Chinatown neighborhood, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Temperatures dipped to the single digits Tuesday afternoon. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ice chunks float in the water near Fullerton Parkway as temperatures were just above 0 degrees, Monday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Madeline Carroll practices her hockey skills on North Pond near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum as temperatures were just above 0 degrees, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A pedestrian walks along North Broadway Street in the Uptown neighborhood during a major snowstorm, Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning lasting until Saturday at noon was issued for the Chicago area. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A FedEx worker pushes a cart full of packages through an alleyway filled with steam near Madison Street in The Loop as temperatures were just above 0 degrees, Monday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man warms up near an encampment under the Dan Ryan on S Canalport Ave on the Southside, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A pedestrian walks through the Loop as temperatures across Chicago hover around 0 degrees, Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Food scientist technicians inspect chocolate bars that are coming out of a conveyor belt during a media tour of the Mars Global Research and Development Hub in Goose Island, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The 44,000 square-foot facility features a clean nut kitchen, a test kitchen, panning and printing rooms and a flexible pilot line which will allow scientists and products developers to experiment and innovate for chocolates like Snickers, Twix and more. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Food scientist technicians inspect chocolate bars that are coming out of a conveyor belt during a media tour of the Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island, Thursday, Jan. 18. The 44,000 square-foot facility features a clean nut kitchen, a test kitchen, panning and printing rooms and a flexible pilot line which will allow scientists and products developers to experiment and innovate for chocolates like Snickers, Twix and more.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nougat bars are transported through a conveyor belt as food scientist technicians work during a media tour of the Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The 44,000 square-foot facility features a clean nut kitchen, a test kitchen, panning and printing rooms and a flexible pilot line which will allow scientists and products developers to experiment and innovate for chocolates like Snickers, Twix and more. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nougat bars are transported through a conveyor belt as food scientist technicians work during a media tour of the Mars Global Research and Development Hub on Goose Island, Thursday, Jan. 18. The 44,000 square-foot facility features a clean nut kitchen, a test kitchen, panning and printing rooms and a flexible pilot line which will allow scientists and products developers to experiment and innovate for chocolates like Snickers, Twix and more.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union Pres. Stacy Davis Gates (right) and American Federation of Teachers Pres. Randi Weingarten listen during a media roundtable at Daniel R. Cameron Elementary School in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, where they, migrant parents, state Rep. Lilian Jimenez and community advocates discussed ways to meet the needs of newly-arrived migrant students and their families, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union Pres. Stacy Davis Gates (right) and American Federation of Teachers Pres. Randi Weingarten listen during a media roundtable at Daniel R. Cameron Elementary School in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, where they, migrant parents, state Rep. Lilian Jimenez and community advocates discussed ways to meet the needs of newly-arrived migrant students and their families, Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Quentin Love, owner and chef of Soul Food Lounge sits in his Morgan Park location next to a plate of the Maine Stuffed Buttered Lobster with Southern cornbread dressing crab, crawfish, and grilled asparagus, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Following a snowstorm and with below-freezing temps on the way, some asylum seekers show off their footwear outside Chicago Transit Authority warming buses at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop, Friday, Jan. 11, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Susan Newton swings on the trapeze during a class at Get a Grip Trapeze at 5917 N Broadway in Edgewater, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Susan Winston survived a brain tumor and after relearning to walk found a community in Trapeze.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hamid Rahmanian, creator, director and designer of “Song of the North,” a show that combines shadow puppetry and projected animation, shines a light on a hat that will be used in the show at Studebaker Theater in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The show tells the love story of Manijeh and Bijan from ancient Persia through hundreds of handmade puppets. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hamid Rahmanian, creator, director and designer of “Song of the North,” a show that combines shadow puppetry and projected animation, shines a light on a hat that will be used in the show at Studebaker Theater in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 16. The show tells the love story of Manijeh and Bijan from ancient Persia through hundreds of handmade puppets. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People jog on the riverwalk near the Michigan Ave bridge as water vapor is seen rolling off the top of the river as temperatures reach the negatives in the loop, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Commuters travel on the Kennedy Expressway near N Ogden Ave, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

