Picture Chicago: 18 Sun-Times photos from a frigid week in Chicago
Chicagoans play ice hockey on frozen ponds, the Mars Global Research and Development Hub opens its doors on Goose Island, and a CPS roundtable calls for more services for migrant students.
The Latest
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
Genesis Silva was to go on trial next week, accused of concealing the death of his girlfriend Brittany Battaglia, who was repeatedly stabbed and nearly decapitated.
Watermelon surprise: How the daughter of Hollywood stars helped a Chicago clothing company raise money, awareness for Gaza
Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, wore a crewneck made by clothing company Wear The Peace. Now the company, founded by two sons of Palestinian refugees, is raking in business.
Defense attorneys had asked the judge to bar officers from wearing their uniforms and creating “a sea of blue” that could intimidate jurors in Emonte Morgan’s trial.
Special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe this week, months after receiving a new analysis of the gun that was used.