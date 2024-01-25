City Hall insiders gave campaign money to mayoral aide’s mother, a member of Congress from Texas

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, came to Chicago last summer and raised more than $80,000 for what turned out to be a losing campaign for mayor of Houston.

Some of the money she collected in Chicago came from people with contracts or connections with City Hall, where her son Jason Lee is a senior adviser to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

One contributor is an executive at a health care network that has contracts with City Hall.

Another is a high-powered lobbyist who does work for the White Sox and the Bears. Both teams are looking for help from City Hall for new stadiums.

Another is an insurance executive who just got an appointment from Johnson to help run an economic development organization for Chicago.

President Joe Biden poses for a selfie with U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after delivering the State of the Union address last February. Jacquelyn Martin / Getty Images

Jason Lee said he attended his mother’s fundraiser at Alhambra Palace Restaurant in the West Loop in late August but had nothing to do with organizing the event or soliciting people to give. Johnson and his political mentor, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, also were there.

“She’s my mom,” Lee said. “She asked me to be there. She wanted to see me.

“I don’t know who gave. I didn’t recruit anybody to any events. The idea that my mom would have to use me is just absurd. This kind of insinuation or suggestion is kind of a travesty of where politics is today.”

Lee said his mother, like many African American politicians, raises money in other cities, often from African American business owners who have government contracts.

A 28-year member of Congress, Lee lost the race for mayor of Houston to John Whitmire on Dec. 9. Two days later, she announced she would run for reelection to Congress.

While running for mayor, Lee had two fundraisers in Chicago in late August, the one at Alhambra, and a luncheon in the offices of former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos. It’s unclear how much money she raised at those events. Lee’s campaign reports show she collected $82,636 around that time from people living in Illinois.

Among the money she got from Chicago:



$10,000 from Elzie Higginbottom, the owner of East Lake Management Group Inc., and his wife Deborah. Higginbottom’s company has property management contracts with the Chicago Housing Authority, whose board members are appointed by the mayor.

Higginbottom said he didn’t attend any fundraisers for Lee and that nobody solicited him to contribute to her mayoral campaign fund.

“She’s done a great job as congresswoman,” Higginbottom said. “I always give money to good candidates. She has done a good job representing the community from where I come.”

