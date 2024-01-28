Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another lovely day to impress people and get things done. Work-related travel will be a good choice because it could boost your income. Furthermore, you will impress bosses and people in authority. (You might impress someone so much that a romance begins.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a fabulous day for a vacation or travel of any kind because you will love doing something to expand your world in a fun, exciting way! You want to learn new things, see new places and talk to people from other cultures. This is also a great day to party and socialize! Lucky you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There’s a good chance that someone, if not a person, then an organization, will help you in a practical or financial way that indirectly benefits your home and family. In other words, the world will be generous to you today! Keep your pockets open. Expect a miracle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to communicate with others because people feel friendly, enthusiastic and optimistic. This upbeat energy will make schmoozing with everyone an enjoyable experience for you. You might make new friends or impress people in organizations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this is a fun-loving day and the perfect time to enjoy yourself, you have excellent opportunities to boost your income or improve your job. You will also boost your reputation in the eyes of others. Meanwhile, some of you might also improve your health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day because the moon is in your sign dancing with Venus and Jupiter, which makes you charming and friendly to everyone. Romance is favored, which is why this is a lovely day for a date. It’s also a great time to enjoy the company of children, sports events, the theater and the arts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a sociable day! Everyone wants to see your face. Recently, you’ve been busy at home with repairs, redecorating projects and entertaining friends. You might choose to relax and hide behind the scenes to catch your breath. No one can be all things, to all the people, all the time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re happy to see friends and they’re happy to see you. Not only will you enjoy hanging out with friends, you will also make a wonderful impression on groups and organizations. You’re keen to express your ideas, and people will listen!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People notice you, and they’re impressed. You look successful, even affluent. This is a wonderful day to travel or make travel plans. You might also see ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job. Nevertheless, the overall tone of today is fun and pleasure. Enjoy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do what you can to expand your world because you want adventure! The obvious choice would be to travel; and if you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. This is also a lovely day to learn and study new things and meet people from different backgrounds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a positive day! Enjoy activities including time spent at home or time spent with family. However, what is highlighted is the fact that you can attract favors, practical energy or financial help to you in some fashion. Be aware of this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get out and schmooze because you will enjoy meeting new people, talking to friends and getting in touch with members of clubs and organizations. Your idealism is aroused, plus your need to socialize and express your ideas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Ariel Winter (1998) shares your birthday. You are charming, attractive, and independent. You are patient, strategic and can be a perfectionist. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means be flexible and be ready to explore new avenues. Have the courage to open new doors!

