Valley Meats recalls thousands of pounds of ground beef shipped to Illinois, other Midwest states

Valley Meats LLC has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The items were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan. They were produced on Dec. 22, 2023 and have “EST. 5712” printed on the packaging.

No illness as a result of these products has been reported.

Valley Meats, which operates out of northwest Illinois, reported to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that E. coli had been detected in samples during routine third-party testing.

The USDA categorized this case as a Class I recall, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” This was the 58th and final Class I recall of 2023.

The department urged restaurants and other distributors to throw away the potentially contaminated products or return them to the place of purchase. It also urged anyone worried about potential illness to contact a health care provider.

While most E. coli strains are naturally occurring and relatively harmless, the strain discovered inside the Valley Meats sample can cause serious complications. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting and kidney failure in extreme cases.

Young children and older adults are at greater risk of developing kidney failure from E. coli infection. Those who notice they are bruising easily, urinating less frequently and looking paler than usual should seek medical care as soon as possible, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

