Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Chance the Rapper to headline Ramova Theatre

The artist will perform on Feb. 16 at the new venue — of which he is a co-owner.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Chance the Rapper performs at “Chance the Rapper’s Parade to the Polls” at Grant Park’s Petrillo Music Shell in 2016.

Chance the Rapper is kicking off 2024 with a show at the newly restored Ramova Theatre, it was announced Wednesday.

The Chicago rapper took to social media to announce his Feb. 16 show at the venue — of which he is a co-owner/investor.

Tickets for the all-ages show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 via ramovachicago.com .  There is a four-ticket limit per customer. Show time is 7 p.m. A presale for mailing-list subscribers begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. 

Other luminaries among the co-owners of the Ramova include Jennifer Hudson and Quincy Jones. Developer/investor Tyler Nevius bought the property and the adjacent vacant lot from the city in 2017 for $1.

The Ramova, once a Bridgeport movie house, had been shuttered for years. A full renovation of the property at 3520 S. Halsted has yielded an vast entertainment complex that includes the 1,800-seat live music hall, a beer garden, the Ramova Grill restaurant, and a brewery in partnership with Other Half Brewing. 

“The Ramova has played an integral part in Chicago’s renowned arts culture and I’m thrilled we’re bringing it back to showcase the best of my city’s artistry,” Chance said via statement.

The site opened in 1929 as an ornate, single-screen movie theater. It closed in 1985 but was spared demolition after the neighborhood rallied to save the iconic structure. The efforts also resulted in the theater earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Chance returns to “The Voice” as a coach on Season 25 of the hit NBC series on Feb. 26. His next music project is “Star Line Gallery,” which combines art, music and cinematography.

