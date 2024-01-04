The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
CTA Yellow Line reopens Friday, 7 weeks after crash

The transit agency has been running shuttle buses along the Skokie Swift line since the Nov. 16 crash near the Howard Street station, when a southbound train struck a CTA snowplow being used for training.

By  David Struett
   
The CTA Yellow Line is set to resume service Friday morning after a seven-week suspension following a train crash that hospitalized 19 people, including three critically injured.

The first scheduled Yellow Line train hits the rails around 4:45 a.m. Friday with new safety measures. Those measures include lower speed limits, track cleaning, bolstered communication with train operators and supervisors aboard trains for the first few runs, the CTA announced Thursday.

The agency has been running shuttle buses along the Skokie Swift line in the north suburbs since the Nov. 16 crash near the Howard Street station, when a southbound train struck a CTA snowplow on the tracks for training.

The CTA pinned the lengthy closure on the National Transportation Safety Board’s field investigation and CTA’s own extensive testing.

The transit agency said it has run several test trains on the line in various weather conditions and did not find any issues.

The CTA “looked at every aspect of this incident, as thoroughly as we could, to ensure the highest levels of safety when we reopened,” CTA President Dorval Carter said in a news release. “I will never compromise safety for expediency.”

The NTSB released its preliminary report on the Yellow Line crash last month but did not rule on the cause of the crash. Federal investigators have said they’re looking at several factors in the crash, including debris on the tracks that impeded braking and incorrect braking distance estimates.

The NTSB previously hinted at the CTA’s new safety measures, including reducing maximum train speeds from 55 mph to 35 mph, and down to 25 mph in the area near the Howard station where the train slammed into a snowplow.

Last month, Carter said the conditions behind the Yellow Line crash were specific to that part of the rail line and did not exist anywhere else.

The CTA on Thursday said it will have crews power-wash Yellow Line tracks to remove debris that may have played a role in the November crash. The CTA also said it will implement “manual blocking,” a measure for non-commuter equipment that requires they get verbal confirmation with dispatchers before moving.

The Yellow Line’s lengthy closure marks a contrast from 2014, when the O’Hare Blue Line stop was reopened less than a week after a Blue Line operator dozed off and her train overran the bumper, crashing into the escalator leading to the airport.

The NTSB’s final report on the Yellow Line crash is expected later this year, the CTA said in its news release.

Contributing: Mitchell Armentrout

