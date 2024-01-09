The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from noon to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

By nature, you’re an adventurer. You’re the pioneer of the zodiac. This is a tricky day because you might impulsively agree to something when talking to a boss, parent or authority figure; meanwhile, there’s a Moon Alert for much of today. Think twice so you have no regrets!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might drop in your lap. Likewise, a sudden breakthrough in higher education, publishing, medical or legal matters might occur today or near this time. Stay on your toes so that you can use this opportunity! Check moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect a sudden change to an arrangement you have about inheritances, shared property, taxes or insurance issues because this can very likely happen today or around this time. Do your homework so you’re ready. Meanwhile, most of today is a moon alert!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, or somewhere around this time, you can expect a surprise from a partner or close friend. They might demand more freedom in the relationship? They might want a different arrangement? You might also meet someone new who is unusual. Be prepared.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your health or your work scene might have some interruptions around now. It might be a breakthrough related to technology. It could be a sudden change of circumstances or an improvement in your work space? It might even be something unexpected related to a pet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get ready because sudden opportunities to slip away on a vacation might come to you. Or it might be an unexpected invitation to a social event? Even your kids might surprise you? For some, it will be a new flirtation or a new romance, especially with someone “different.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some surprises might impact home and family at this time for you. It could be the introduction of something high tech to your home. Or a family member might surprise you or your family dynamic might change. It might involve a parent. Be careful today because of the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lots of changes are taking place in your life right now. New people, new places and new ideas — spontaneous travel, courses and new learning curves. This is also a mildly accident-prone time for you so pay attention to everything you say and do. Enjoy the excitement!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Unexpected events might impact your finances or your belongings. Do be aware of this. Don’t be casual about anything. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. However, this could be good news! A financial boon? Check moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel restless at this time because the sun is in your sign dancing with wild, unpredictable Uranus. New activities, new discoveries and exciting changes are happening in your world. Get dressed and be ready to move with the times! See moon alert today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless time for you. Many of you are keeping a low profile as you wait for your birthday to arrive. Nevertheless, some of you are hanging out with younger, creative people. Be open to entertaining new ideas, including mystical disciplines with hidden answers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent time to meet new friends and get involved in new clubs and organizations. You’ll be stimulated by the ideas of others and also by their energy. Some of you might meet someone unusual or avant-garde, which will please you because you love characters. Whatever happens could cause you to change future goals.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Nina Dobrev (1989) shares your birthday. You are fast-thinking, energetic and passionate. You demand high standards of yourself and others. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time for you to let go of anything or anyone that is standing in your way.

