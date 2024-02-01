Ventra app crashes on first day of new Metra fares, closed ticket windows

Commuters faced an extra headache Thursday as the Ventra app crashed on the first day of new Metra procedures and prices, including the closure of ticket windows.

Last month, the commuter rail agency announced it would overhaul fares and close the rest of its ticket windows on Feb. 1. The Ventra app, which Metra and CTA riders use to manage tickets as well as track trains and buses, was down as of Thursday morning, according to Metra.

An alert on the Metra website informs riders that the app is down and technical crews are working to solve the issue

“It’s not the way we would have liked it to go,” Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said.

Metra is working with Cubic, the company that runs the app, to get it up and running as soon as possible, Reile said.

In the meantime, riders can show their frozen app to Metra employees in order to get on the train.

“Basically we’re telling customers to show their screen, show that it’s frozen and letting them ride,” Reile said. “Our conductors are aware.”

The new fee structure, approved by Metra’s board in November , is meant to simplify pricing and attract new riders. Among the changes, Metra is replacing the 10-ride ticket with a day pass 5-pack, available only on the Ventra app. And the $100 super saver monthly pass is being phased out. Prices will be based on zones traveled. A monthly pass will cost $75 from Zone 2 to Zone 1, $110 from Zone 3 to Zone 1 and $135 from Zone 4 to Zone 1.

Before the changes went into effect, some Metra riders were concerned about what it would mean for their wallets and commutes. Commuter Daniel Gockman, 25, previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he had run into app issues before and was concerned about having more people on the app with the closure of ticket windows.

Cubic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

