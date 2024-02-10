The art of hunting shed antlers with a practical reason on the side

In the mashed-down grasses of the bedding area, deer scat was peppered about so heavily that I thought of a delivery van that crashed and strew Raisinets about. Deer trails cut thickly in the dark soil, even intersecting and making crossroads in the pockets of wooded and brushy areas dotting the edges of cornfields and beanfields. Coyote tracks zigzaged through the mud.

You would have thought that Jeff Norris, Jim Dunteman and I would have found at least one shed antler Thursday in the far western suburbs.

But no.

Probably should have heeded advice and notes from Jeff Getz and Norris.

On Feb. 1, Jeff Getz of Park Ridge took advantage of the mild weather to check his “local herd” of deer.

“As expected, I found a few bucks who were undressed or in the process of doing so,” he emailed. “Interestingly, the larger bucks are still hanging on to their antlers.

A buck on Feb. 1 in the northern suburbs with a stump where the antlers had been. Jeff Getz

White-tailed bucks shed their antlers annually, a bell curve that peaks around mid-February. The best time to search for or hunt sheds is February to March, but can begin earlier. The first Shed of the Week this year came from a find on Jan. 27.

On Jan. 30, Jeff Norris texted, “Antlers are dropping.”

So we set up for Thursday.

But on Wednesday, he texted, “The bigger deer are still holding their antlers. Wanna wait a week or two?”

A big buck on trail cam still holding antlers this week in the western suburbs. Provided by Jeff Norris.

No, in weather like this, I wanted to take advantage. Though I think some snow cover makes it easier to hunt sheds.

Later Wednesday, I warmed up my skills in the final hour of daylight to hunt sheds in an area—mix of a preserve, farmland and a public golf course—where I know the deer movements fairly well south of the city.

If starting out, concentrate on areas with good deer populations most importantly, but also take special note of anything that can catch or jar antlers loose. I comb areas such as trails where deer have to jump across creeks or ditches, or trails that go under low hanging tree branches. Other spots to concentrate on are bedding or congregating areas.

A well-used deer path crossing a fence is a prime spot to look for shed antlers. Dale Bowman

I’m grateful to have such mentors as Norris and Larry Narro, but it is even more thrilling to find sheds on your own.

In the mucky conditions, my high boots were a must. Otherwise, it was absurdly warm for early February. With my new eyes from cataract surgery, I could see well enough, though sheds can be well camouflaged in sticks and brown grass.

A great-horned owl called as the light lessened. Hundreds of Canada geese flew in waves.

The area lived up to promise in anticipation. Here, too, deer trails were so thick that they made crossroads and scat was strewn thickly all over. I came across patches of deer hide, which gave me hope to see a skull from a roadkill deer but I never found any bones.

As I neared a fairway, at least 15 deer ambled up and down. None of them sported antlers, which I took as a good sign. Though I never spotted a shed.

I did find lots of golf balls and kept four good ones: Titech Titanium, Top Flite, ProStaff and Stryker. Considering I found all the balls either deep in the woods or in the neighboring farm field, I didn’t think the strikers of those balls were pro staffers.

In Illinois, sheds may be collected on private land with permission. It’s prohibited at all forest preserves and park districts I know. In Illinois, shed hunting is prohibited at state parks, nature preserves or where specifically prohibited, but allowed on Fish and Wildlife Areas, Conservation Areas, and Boat Access Areas, if open to the public.

Gaining permission to hunt sheds is a bit easier than asking permission to hunt, because shed antlers can do serious damage to the expensive tires on farm equipment.

A shed antler, which broke off a tine in a tire in March, 2020, in the western suburbs. Dale Bowman

Dunteman, a farmer, told tales of breaking a tine off in a tractor tire. Norris told about guys busting one off three years in a vehicle tire. He showed me that famous shed antler with its busted off tine back at “HQ” (a wooden shed) housing Norris’ Fox Valley Guide Service.

I had high hopes for Thursday and going with Norris and Dunteman, even this early in the season. But the three of us blanked, despite splitting between walking and riding quadrunners. It helped to feed off the boundless energy of Ike, Norris’ yellow Lab. When Ike slowed down, we knew.

It was time.

“Next week?” Norris asked.

Sounded good.