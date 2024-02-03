Police question concealed-carry holder who shot man during argument in Garfield Ridge
The woman who fired the gun drove herself to the Chicago Lawn District station after the shooting and was questioned by detectives.
A woman was questioned by police Saturday after she fatally shot a man during an argument in Garfield Ridge.
Otis Whiteside, 41, was arguing with two women in a parking lot about 1:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 47th Street when one of the women, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Whiteside suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
