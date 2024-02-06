Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 00:01 to 7:30 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You make a fabulous impression on everyone today! People see you as solid, reliable, conscientious and successful — even affluent! Don’t question why; instead use this wonderful blessing to make your pitch and do whatever you can to advance your cause. Things are going your way!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You will also do well in higher education, classes and writing a paper. It will be easy to study today, in addition to which you will enjoy it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent money day! For starters, it will be easy to organize practical matters and get a lot done. In addition, whatever you do might ultimately boost your income or give you a practical or financial advantage now or down the road. (You never know when something pays off!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with partners and close friends because you feel happy, and you also feel confident, productive and ready to take action. You might give someone some advice. Or perhaps, someone will give you advice? Excellent day for important discussions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do get out of bed because you can be productive and get better organized in a way that will please you. In fact, whatever you do today might promote your good name among your peers. It will make you look successful in the eyes of others. Get cracking!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Accept all invitations to socialize with others today! In particular, you might enjoy the company of someone older or more experienced because they could give you advice or offer to make a valuable contact for you. Travel plans appeal. Perfect day for a vacation!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you might want to hunker down at home, you can attract help from someone to make home improvements. You might entertain at home. You can get better organized. Work colleagues or someone older or more experienced might help you. (We like!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day for sales, marketing, acting or teaching because you’re convincing and you’re focused. Dealings with members of the general public will be successful. You might also teach children. This is also a good day to organize plans for a vacation or a fun social outing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is an excellent day for financial discussions. You might see ways to boost your earnings. Admittedly, you might make a sizable purchase, like real estate. Whatever you do will improve or boost your job.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day for you! The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with stern Saturn and lucky, moneybags Jupiter! Use Mars in your sign to get things done. Meanwhile, Venus will smooth your dealings with diplomacy and charm. A winning day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day for research or any kind of work that will take place behind the scenes. You will be industrious and accomplish a lot. What you do might improve your home or your family in some way. You might even make plans for a family gathering.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A popular day! Use your influence with others to get better organized, be it personal or professional. Your ability to network with others is excellent. People might seek out your advice; in turn, you might receive advice from someone else.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Charlie Heaton (1994) shares your birthday. You are generous. You have a winning style and you’re charming. You’re generally popular and well respected. This year is time for reflection and inward growth. It’s a time to learn and perhaps even teach. You might meet a guru-like figure or play this role for someone else.

