Chicago fishing: Early coho reports, ice north, otherwise a mixed-up affair

Early coho reports and ice reports to the north lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, otherwise, this is a mixed-up affair.

Kyle “Spoon Man” Lamm messaged the photo at the top and this on X upon returning from ice fishing in northern Wisconsin:

Weather was unreal for this time of year

More photos and a full report are in the northern Wisconsin report.

ICE DERBIES

Updates on scheduled ice events.

Activities other than ice fishing associated with the Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual Ice Fishing Derby will go on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Turtle Beach Marina on Channnel Lake.

The rescheduled Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby is now canceled.

WISCONSIN STURGEON SPEARING SEASON

Here is the key word from the Wisconsin DNR on sturgeon spearing on the Winneabago System, which opens Saturday, Feb. 10:

OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) continues to prepare for the sturgeon spearing season that will open Feb. 10, 2024 on the Winnebago System. Under the current rule, the sturgeon spearing season opens on the second Saturday in February, regardless of weather conditions. It continues for 16 consecutive days unless closed early if harvest registration data indicates the harvest cap will be met.

Previous permits required.

UPDATE ON CHICAGO PASSES

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but parking passes or pier passes (credit card only) may be bought at these places and times at Carl Vizzone emailed:

Monday – North Park Village Nature Center 5801 N Pulaski Rd. Building D 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Thursday – Lincoln Park Cultural Center 2045 North Lincoln Park West 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Friday – Big Marsh Park 11559 S. Stoney Island 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 24th year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

It’s in-between time.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

The shore ice conditions continue to deteriorate. Looks like cold weather comes back the middle of the month, is it going to be enough to get back on the ice??? Until then fishing below the McHenry and Algonquin dams are an option. Walleye,white bass and catfish would be the best targets this time of year and live minnows for the walleye and white bass, cut bait for the catfish would be my recommendation.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a bluegill from what was a short ice-fishing season. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Safe ice left out 7 days ago and now it’s a waiting game for open water opportunities. It seems that last bit of remaining ice just won’t go away. Funny how that works as a few weeks ago we were begging for it to start. Hopefully by the weekend we should be able to break out the long rods. Here’s one of the last to come up hole. Here’s the nature pic of the week [below]. Waiting in line for open water.

Geese on the edge of ice and open water. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

One last time on the ice at Island Lake. Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The ice held into Sunday morning but by afternoon i was afraid to be out there and pulled up the tip ups off with only one false flag. My thoughts have turned to fishing crankbaits at Braidwood on Pulaski day. Waiting for my order from tackle warehouse. This morning my neighbor got this photo of a healthy coyote in the fog. We have been trying to identify the tracks now we have confirmation. On the music front the rehearsal for the recording is set for valentine’s day next Wednesday and the recording on February 17th. Going through different arrangements for country boy in my head on the way to work this morning has me a bit distracted. Looking forward to the Bob Marley bash February 17th and talks are underway for summer shows with Gozortenplat! Tight lines and good health ! Rob

A coyote on the ice at Island Lake. Provided by Rob Abouchar

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

It’s in-between time.

As Proprietor Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said, “What is there to talk about?”

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Bank fishing is open. Boat fishing reopens Feb. 15.

EMIQUON PRESERVE:Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year, but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy.

SPRING LAKE:Through the end of Canada goose season, both boat launching and bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m. The Sky Ranch Road ramp is open with boating allowed north of Sky Ranch Rd bridge and south down to the buoy markers and sign at Maple Island.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

. . . Until then fishing below the McHenry and Algonquin dams are an option. Walleye,white bass and catfish would be the best targets this time of year and live minnows for the walleye and white bass, cut bait for the catfish would be my recommendation.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

On Big Green Lake in Wisconsin, ice anglers are battling against open water due to warm temperatures. Mike Norris

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report - -2/05-2024 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: The ice is thick enough to walk on in both Beyer’s Cove and Dartmouth Bay but may be off-limits with the arrival of warmer weather and rain predicted for later this week. Anglers are working hard to find keeper-sized bluegills and perch at both locations. The deeper portions of the lake are ice-free and accessible by boat for those seeking to catch lake trout. Several of the prime smallmouth holding areas are also accessible by boat. The boat launch at Dodge Memorial Park is ice-free, but the launch is shallow, and the piers are not in. A better choice is the boat launch at Hoerner’s Landing, which may be ice-free later this week. Fox Lake: Ice fishing for bluegills in the Jug and out from the Golf Course is fair. Plenty of fish exist, but you must work to sort out the bigger ones. The better bite is for crappies out from the Boat House in the basin of the lake. Try working a jig and minnow off the bottom. This pattern has also scored for several nice walleyes up to 8 lbs. during the morning and evening hours. Lake Puckaway: With morning temps reaching the low 20s, Lake Puckaway maintains good ice. It’s the shore access points that are taking a beating. Tip-up fishing for northern pike, walleye, and catfish is good and has attracted a lot of ice anglers. If you can find your way to the west end, where the Fox River enters the lake, you may hook into some big walleyes. Access to the west end of the lake is tricky right now, but the warmer weather forecast for later in the week may melt the ice and allow boats to access the river mouth.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said a guy on Monday caught three coho on the lakefront (the shop has equipment for powerliners). Otherwise, it is perch at 87th (North Slip) and 89th, baits starting to go to smaller golden roaches and Rosie Reds; some are perch fishing at DuSable Harbor, too.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photos above and below, and this:

. . . Perch action decent fishing the slips what everybody calls 87th and 89th slips. Fatheads and Rosie red minnows and a lot on drop shot rigs fishing a variety of soft plastics.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted that at this point they are not opening early.

Reminder, the Salmon Stop in Waukegan is closed.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said Tuesday that Monona Bay is on fire for bluegills, keep moving to find active fish, best on waxies or red spikes on small Widow Maker ice jigs in chartruese or Wonder Bread.

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units. It’s open water fishing.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Nolan Nicholson holds a 26 1/4-inch walleye caught and released on Arbor Vitae in northern Wisconsin. Provided by Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed the photo above and this:

With so much concern throughout the State over ice conditions, it’s been wonderful to see ice anglers have such great opportunities here in the Northwoods. Despite the warm afternoons, highs in the 40s nighttime temps into the teens continually countering the heat to actually make a little ice, 6-8 hours above freezing, followed by 16 to 18 hours of cold to firm up ice. Not car or truck drivable but ATV and foot traffic is, just be sure to wear cleats it’s very slippery! Northern pike: good – very good Pike actively feeding, from as shallow as 4 - 12’ where green weeds are holding perch, big shiners, suckers – no secret! Crappies: good – very good Still a two-story bite, A weed bite in 10–12’ and tall narrow leaf cabbage using lethal Cecils, rockers and the smallest pinheads to present waxies or plastics. Basin Crappies in 22–34’ of water, usually 3-5’ off the bottom, taking tikka flashes, pimples, cast masters, with waxies or tip-downs with small minnows. Lots of good catches with nice slabs reported! Largemouth Bass: good – very good Loving the warm afternoons, the green bass, some to 19 to 20, being caught on medium shiners hanging from tip ups. Bluegills: good Picking up as better sized gills 8–9 inches showing upon reports. Jigs with hair or a touch of plastic to create a slower drop, helped to get the bigger gills to bite. Yellow perch: good Perch showing signs of feeding as more and more fat belly perch, showing up on flashy spoons (Kastmasters, Pimples, Bull Spoons) Tipped with wigglers over mud in 18–26 feet. Also, some dandy fattys in 8–12’ of weeds on medium Fatheads or Rosies. Walleye: fair – good Action, improving, suckers and tip ups over sand grass flats of 18 –28’. Jigging raps, producing as a show that walleyes are providing a more active bite. Some are very impressive. Walleyes reported this weekend up to 29 caught and released. Bullheads: good What??? Yes, several anglers including fellow guide Mike Bowen reported a good Bullhead bite on Tip-ups. Baited with shiners for Walleyes… so there! Sure there were some slow times when the bite this past week, such as Sunday, When the sun came out after a week of hiding, and must have scared the fish at first, yet even then things picked back up Ice thickness still averaging 8-12. A few areas saw ice in the 4-5 range, so caution is still advisable. With ever-changing forecast, showing above freezing highs through Saturday, plus some rain Thursday/Friday (2/8-2/9) We may see a slight loss in thickness, yet starting Sunday (2/11), no more above freezing temps with lows in the teens, and even single digits to help build ice. Remember to wear creepers Note: Saturday, February 10 a Virtual Oneida/Vilas county ice fishing tournament. seven fish categories, sign up fee $5.00 at your favorite bait shop.

Crappie caught ice fishing in northern Wisconsin. Kyle “Spoon Man” Lamm

Kyle “Spoon Man” Lamm messaged the photos above and below on X:

Hello Dale Just got back from fishing North Woods Hayward area with Tres Holes for four days. http://Tresholes.com The ice is good, we found 8-12 inches every where we fished. No snow and no slush. We did not take out ATVs, an ATV went through the Ice on Lac Courte Oreilles the day we arrived. Still good fishing We fished our walk out spots and didn’t need shelters or heaters. Fished on 7 different lakes, best action was morning and evening, if we located fish that would not bite the solution was usually the smallest jig we had available. Jigged waxies and minnows. Chubs on tip ups caught walleye Suckers on tip ups for Northern Lake Namakagon has good walk out spots. Kyle spoon man Lamm

Panfish caught ice fishing in northern Wisconsin. Kyle “Spoon Man” Lamm

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak texted, “Good customer of Slez’s Bait Shop with a biggin [perch] on Saturday.” Provided

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photos above and below, and this:

Perch action has been good in 55 to 60ft of water straight north of Gary light using perch fly rigs and fathead minnows in small and large size. Perch action decent fishing the slips what everybody calls 87th and 89th slips. Fatheads and Rosie red minnows and a lot on drop shot rigs fishing a variety of soft plastics. Steelhead action has picked up in the area tributaries as of late floating spawn saks or using voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms.

Capt. Rich Sleziak texted, “His and friend’s two-man [perch] limit from Saturday.” Provided

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said lots of walleye (no keepers) near the jefferson Dam on 2-inch white Keitech swimbaits.

SHABBONA LAKE

February site hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said a few coho and browns caught along the shoreline trolling over the weekend, especially near the Cook plant. Nothing on the pier yet.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

Sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday, Feb. 10, and could run through Feb. 25. Previous permits required.

Arden Katz said Asylum Bay has lots of yellow perch, in 10-12 feet on jigging perch spoons or small jingging Raps with spikes.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report - -2/05-2024 Mike Norris . . . Wisconsin River (Nekoosa): Boat traffic is light and catching up to 40 walleyes per outing is possible. The river is wide open and should remain that way well into next week. Vertical jigging in 9 – 12 feet of water accounts for the number of walleyes.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

