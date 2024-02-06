The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

Detectives investigating death of 3-month-old girl in Edgewater

Authorities say Hazyia Henigan was found unresponsive in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue. An autopsy was pending as detectives were investigating.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Detectives investigating death of 3-month-old girl in Edgewater
The back of Chicago Fire Department ambulance

Sun-Times file

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after finding a 3-month-old girl unresponsive Tuesday in Edgewater.

Hazyia Henigan was found about 10:20 a.m. in an apartment building in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy was pending.

Police noted no one was in custody in connection with the death, but didn’t provide any other details.

