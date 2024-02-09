The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Weather News Metro/State

Chicago ties record temperature set in 1886 with high of 56 degrees Friday

The stretch of warm weather Chicago has seen to start February is “pretty unusual,” said Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Chicago ties record temperature set in 1886 with high of 56 degrees Friday
People walk along a path in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees Friday.

People walk along a path in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago’s high temperature on Friday reached 56 degrees, tying a record for Feb. 9 that stood for 138 years.

The average temperature for Feb. 9 is 34 degrees, said Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Last year’s high was 42 degrees.

The record high was set on Feb. 9, 1886.

Borchardt said in the past 30 years the climatological average has trended upward, in part, due to climate change. Even then, the stretch of warm weather Chicago has seen at the start of February is “pretty unusual,” he said.

“In fact, we’re gonna have to wait until the day is closed to get official numbers but this could have been the warmest start to February on record,” Borchardt said.

But this spring-like stretch is coming to a close, despite Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of an early spring. Friday is the last day with temperatures in the 50s, Borchardt said. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the 40s and slide to the mid-30s by the end of next week, he said.

So folks should enjoy this “fool’s spring” — which Borchardt points out is not a scientific term — while it lasts.

“Sometimes people like to joke around that we get this warm stretch and then reality sets in and winter comes back,” he said.

Related

A runner runs along a path in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

A runner on a path in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People stop to take a phot in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

People take photos in Lincoln Park as temperatures reached 56 degrees Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A jogger runs along the lakefront Friday near Montrose Beach in Uptown.

A jogger runs along the lakefront Friday near Montrose Beach in Uptown.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A jogger wearing shorts runs with a dog along the lakefront near Foster Beach in Edgewater, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, as temperatures rose to 49 degrees.

The high temperature reached 56 degrees Friday afternoon, tying a record set on Feb. 9, 1886.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
First south suburban school food pantry thriving in Richton Park
Fire shuts down Palace Grill, iconic restaurant for first responders, Blackhawks
Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Feds say ex-lawmaker found job selling insurance — where she was caught submitting bogus policies
William Helm, ex-political operative, admits offering bribe to late state Sen. Martin Sandoval
‘Ghost Army’ veteran from Hoffman Estates headed to Washington for Congressional Gold Medal honor
The Latest
Lourdes “Lulú” Álvarez frente a su restaurante Pueblo Nuevo, en 4342 al norte de la Avenida Central.
La Voz Chicago
En el restaurante Pueblo Nuevo de Portage Park todo mundo es familia
Lourdes “Lulú” Álvarez jura que su pozole levanta el ánimo. El restaurante cuenta con fieles seguidores, que vienen desde lugares tan lejos como Nueva Jersey.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Un cuerpo sin vida fue encontrado el viernes fuera de la estación de Metra en Lisle. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cuerpo sin vida encontrado en la estación de Metra de Lisle
Se llamó a una ambulancia a la estación de Metra de Lisle, pero la persona murió en el lugar, dijo un portavoz de Metra.
By Mary Norkol
 
Kaylee Huang (center), who is in the seventh grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs with Janet Mei (right), a sixth grader, during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A Chicago Public Schools teacher on the Far South Side won the Milken Educator Award, the Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened cookie booths, and concertgoers waited in hours-long lines at the United Center for a performance by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin-119010418.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Feds say ex-lawmaker found job selling insurance — where she was caught submitting bogus policies
The disclosure came Friday after Annazette Collins signaled she would testify during her ongoing trial for allegedly dodging nearly $100,000 in taxes. She later changed her mind and decided not to take the stand.
By Jon Seidel
 
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Chiefs or 49ers? Pizza or wings? Here are your Super Bowl Sunday picks
The 49ers are slight favorites, but a strong majority of our voters went with the Chiefs.
By Steve Greenberg
 