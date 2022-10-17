The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Afternoon Edition

Ghost buses and trains haunt Chicagoans, Pritzker’s presidential poll numbers and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Ghost buses and trains haunt Chicagoans, Pritzker’s presidential poll numbers and more in your Chicago news roundup
People wait for a CTA bus at a stop on North Western Avenue near West Devon Avenue on the North Side on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

People wait for a CTA bus at a stop on North Western Avenue near West Devon Avenue on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2022. |

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a chance of snow showers, potentially mixed with rain, and a high near 40 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 32. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44.

Top story

Buses, trains still ghosting commuters

It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems.

But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work or get stuck in the rain, as they wait for a bus or train that appears to be arriving soon — but then vanishes from the CTA’s online tracker. And while the agency said it would correct that snafu, which commuters have dubbed “ghost” buses or trains, some say it isn’t resolving it quickly enough.

“We commend the CTA for trying to fix the problem, but they have not come remotely close to actually fixing the issue,” said Micah Fiedler, of the group Commuters Take Action.

“The fact is, the amount of ghost trains and complaints of ghost buses have remained the same since that plan was announced.”

Fiedler is an organizer with the commuters group, a coalition of riders fed up with inaccuracies and inconsistencies in CTA bus and train schedules. Launched nearly five months ago, the group has fielded thousands of complaints from bus riders and has tracked how many trains run — or don’t — on the Blue Line.

The plan Carter announced, called “Meeting the Moment,” aims to highlight CTA efforts to fix reliability issues. But Fiedler said crowdsourced rider complaints have remained steady since that announcement; about 2,500 complaints about buses have been reported to the group since CTA’s plan was released.

“Our goal is to hold CTA responsible” and force the agency to update its transit tracker app so that it will accurately show where buses and trains are on their route, Fiedler said. “People rely on public transit to get them to work, to doctor’s appointments and other important things. It is upsetting to be waiting for a bus and to be ghosted twice.”

CTA spokesman Brian Steele said service has been improved with temporary changes to some rail schedules, which should mean more reliable tracker information. But those changes won’t be permanent.

Our Manny Ramoshas more on the state of the CTA here.

More news you need

  1. A 13-year-old boy fatally shot Friday night in a West Ridge park was “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to his family. Lavell Winslow was hanging out at Lerner Park with friends when a gunshot rang out, police and his family told the Sun-Times.
  2. Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said. Our Sophie Sherry has more on the dropped charges here.
  3. A new Sun-Times/WBEZ poll asked Illinoisans if Gov. J.B. Pritzker should consider running in the upcoming presidential election — and many said he should not. Our Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ’s Dave McKinney have more on what voters think of Pritzker, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump here.
  4. Embattled Northwest Side Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) today gave up a sure-thing promotion to CFD lieutenant — and a once-a-decade chance to take the captain’s exam. Instead, Gardiner will run for a second term on the Chicago City Council, our Fran Spielman reports.
  5. Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo came to Chicago last night to bring her “Special” tour to a sold-out United Center. It was an electric, bedazzled performance and landmark moment for the artist, writes Selena Fragassi in her review of the concert.

A bright one

A Chicago love story interrupted ends in a wedding 43 years later

On the morning of his wedding day, a half century after he first met the love of his life, Stephen Watts lay in bed feeling anxious.

His were not the typical pre-wedding jitters. Watts has had two strokes, and he’s an amputee who had once been homeless. Because of his frailty, he had barely left his room the last year. He’d been outside only once. But elsewhere in the house, amid the whirl of activity, the love of his life, Jeanne Gustavson, was putting on a pale blue dress, checking her makeup and getting ready for a day she’d wanted for 43 years.

Watts, 72, and Gustavson, 69, got married Saturday, 43 years after she broke off a relationship that began when they were both students at Loyola University Chicago — a decision she’s regretted all of her life.It took six people to lift Watts into a wheelchair and roll him down a ramp into the couple’s sun-dappled backyard in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, where the couple now live. Gustavson came next. After all this time, Gustavson wanted it done the right way — so the groom hadn’t seen her in the blue dress. He couldn’t take his eyes off her. She squeezed his hand. He leaned into her side. The guests’ eyes misted over.

“You’re my soul mate, my best friend, and I want to spend forever with you,” said Gustavson, reciting her vows.

“The first time I saw you, my heart whispered, ‘She’s the one.’ My heart was so right,” Watts said.

merlin_108988413.jpeg

Stephen Watts, 72, and Jeanne Gustavson, 69, who first fell in love at Loyola University Chicago 51 years ago, finally got married Saturday, at their home in Beaverton, Oregon.

Jaime Valdez/For the Sun-Times

Gustavson first met Watts back in 1971, when they were both students at Loyola. She fell madly in love with the tall “hunk” who was president of the college German Club. But there was a problem: He is African American, and she is white. She lived in Mundelein with her mother and grandmother, who didn’t allow Black people in the house unless they were there for work. So the romance had to be kept a secret. Gustavson couldn’t keep the secret and eventually told her mother, who went “ballistic,” Gustavson said.

The mother’s racism and Gustavson’s hectic life of being a nursing student doomed a relationship that had lasted seven years. So Gustavson broke it off. Watts was devastated. They married other people, both got divorced, neither had any children.

Gustavson moved to Oregon in 1987, caring for her mother, who died in 2012. But Gustavson never forgot her first love. After some considerable sleuthing, she found him 42 years later in a south suburban nursing home. He was a shadow of the man she’d known in college: he’d had two strokes, one leg amputated just above the knee. And he was all alone, having lost his mother and sister. But the love had not dimmed. And so Gustavson, now a retired nurse, brought Watts back to live with her in Beaverton, a hilly suburb of Portland.

“Miracle is a word that people throw around, but this was a miracle,” said a good friend and neighbor.

Stefano Espositohas more on Watts, Gustavson and their incredible story here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What is Chicago’s greatest gift to the world?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s your spiciest Chicago food hot take?

Here’s what some of you said ...

“Chicago deep dish is less pizza than it is casserole” —Susan Clark

Hot dog condiments! Can’t everyone just put whatever ya want on those things and enjoy it without the drama?” —Pat Dicke

“You can love both deep dish and pub-style pizza.” — Steve Sprengel

“A good Italian sausage is better than a good Italian beef.” — Stone Watters

“Deep dish ain’t all that.” — Rahmaan Adedoyin

“Ketchup belongs on hot dogs. Ridiculous that some places don’t even serve ketchup. Lunacy!” — Tom Nicholopoulos

“Deep dish is for tourists, and no real Chicagoan eats that willingly.” — Anthony Arce

A good beef doesn’t need giardiniera.” —Max Power

“As much as I like deep dish pizza, thin crust is better.” —Mike Walsh

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.Got a story you think we missed?Email us here.

Next Up In News
West Ridge store owner killed in robbery remembered as ‘compassionate and hardworking man’
Gone to the pig races
R. Kelly’s ex-business manager wants $850,000 in attorneys’ fees after acquittal
Four people killed, two others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to stay legal — a little over a third do not
19 questions for candidates for Illinois governor — one set of answers
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with teammate wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Oct. 9.
Bears
Bears cut WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fumbled at end of Vikings game
The Bears claimed him at the start of the season.
By Patrick Finley
 
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after winning last season’s national championship.
College Sports
South Carolina is unanimous No. 1 in women’s basketball preseason AP Top 25 poll
Notre Dame lands at No. 9.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Oprah is the commencement speaker for Chicago’s virtual graduation.
Books
Barbara Kingsolver’s ‘Demon Copperhead’ is new Oprah book club pick
Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.”
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Salim Khamo, 66, was shot to death Oct. 17, 2022, while working at his food and liquor store in West Ridge.
News
West Ridge store owner killed in robbery remembered as ‘compassionate and hardworking man’
Salim Khamo, 66, was shot by a robber Monday while working the register in his food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Young pigs racing on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, about 90 minutes from Chicago. The farm also offers a corn maze.
Columnists
Gone to the pig races
A family farm, begun in 1836, thrives 90 minutes from Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 