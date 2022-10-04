The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Afternoon Edition

New uncertainty thrown into Ald. Burke’s case, murder charges for aunt accused of throwing nephew off Navy Pier and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
merlin_108413974.jpg

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 49. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 74.

Top story

Chicago judge named counselor to Chief Justice Roberts, creating new uncertainty in Burke case

A longtime federal judge in Chicago has agreed to serve as chief of staff to Chief Justice John Roberts — and in doing so has thrown new uncertainty into the three-year-old racketeering case against Ald. Edward M. Burke.

The Supreme Court announced yesterday that U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr., who has served on the bench in Chicago since December 2007, had been appointed Roberts’ new counselor. The court said Dow would serve as Roberts’ chief of staff in that role. Dow is expected to assume the full-time position Dec. 5.

“I am grateful to Chief Justice Roberts for the opportunity to serve him, the Supreme Court, and the judicial branch in this new role,” Dow said in a statement released by the court.

Dow, who also teaches complex litigation as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Law School, has handled several high-profile cases in Chicago’s federal court. After holding a two-day public hearing, Dow approved the historic 2019 consent decree that continues to govern the Chicago Police Department.

In 2020, Dow sentenced former Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak to 18 months in prison for tax evasion. The judge said then he was “not going to send Mr. Vrdolyak to prison during COVID,” but ultimately insisted the once-powerful politician start serving his sentence in November 2021.

Though Dow denied a later request from Vrdolyak for compassionate release, Vrdolyak wound up under the supervision of a halfway house after five months.

But most notably of late, Dow has presided since 2019 over Burke’s racketeering case. It has lingered for years at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a mountain of pretrial motions filed in August 2020 that Dow only ruled upon last June.

Then, in July, Dow finally set Burke’s case for trial in November 2023. The schedule means Burke has a chance to seek reelection while facing federal criminal charges for a second time. He was originally charged with attempted extortion in January 2019 and won reelection in February 2019.

However, it’s not clear if that schedule will hold, given Dow’s new position with the Supreme Court. Trial scheduling has been particularly difficult at the Dirksen courthouse as officials there try to clear a backlog created by the pandemic.

Jon Seidelhas more on what Dow’s new gig means for Ald. Burke here.

More news you need

  1. Charges have been upgraded to murder against a woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier late last month. She was scheduled to appear again in bond court today.
  2. Chicago police have released photos of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 15-month-old boy who ran into traffic in Albany Park yesterday afternoon. Police say the boy was hit by a two-tone dark-colored Ford pickup with a ladder on a metal frame in the back.
  3. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $242 million pension pre-payment plan will prevent Chicago’s four cash-strapped pension funds from having to “sell assets in a down market” to meet obligations, the Civic Federation president said today. But Springfield shouldn’t be let off the hook, Laurence Msall told our Fran Spielman in a recent interview.
  4. A new documentary centers on former mayor Harold Washington’s time running for office and the divisions he encountered as the first Black mayor of Chicago. “Punch 9 for Harold Washington” works as an invaluable reminder of that pivotal time for those who were there — and a history lesson for those who weren’t, writes our Richard Roeper in his 3½-star review.
A bright one

Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club shows ‘reading is for everyone’

Chez Smith was volunteering at her son’s school when she noticed when it came time for boys to read, they treated it as a punishment. When girls were asked to read, they were more than happy to delve into a book.

“So I was like, ‘What can we do to make reading fun?” Smith asked her now 11-year-old son, Chace. “He’s like, ‘We should have a club!’”

That was the start of Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club, for boys ages 8 to 13. The nonprofit, founded in Woodlawn in 2020 now has about 60 members, including some from out of state. The club’s next session launches in October, and Smith is busy weeding through applications.

Chez Smith, founder of the Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club, holds up ‘I Promise’ by Lebron James while standing in front of a bookshelf with books her program placed in Urban Professional Grooming.

Chez Smith, founder of the Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club, holds up “I Promise” by Lebron James while standing in front of a bookshelf with books her program placed in Urban Professional Grooming.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Smith sends free books to club members — books she has picked for their positive portrayal of Black male characters, so the boys can see themselves represented. Then, the boys gather over Zoom on Saturdays to talk about the books.

Each book club meeting is led by Black men, including authors, teachers or actors.

“It’s not just being able to read that’s important,” said Takeisa Sledge, one book club member’s mom. “Being able to comprehend is so important, so the discussion part is crucial. Programs like this are crucial for our Black boys.”

Mariah Rush has more on the program and its impact here.

From the press box

