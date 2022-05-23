Afternoon Edition: May 23, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

The “boom” of gunfire outside his Lincoln Park home jolted Dave Hussar out of his pre-dawn sleep.

Hussar looked out of his window to see a man standing, gun in hand, over another man.

Then Hussar saw the man with the gun pull the trigger.

“At the time, I thought these two people knew each other because I didn’t think anyone could just shoot someone without some sort of history there. It was just so cold,” Hussar said Monday.

Hussar went outside to help on that May 6 night — and for that, Dakotah Earley’s mother says she is eternally grateful.

Joy Dobbs met her culinary student son’s “angel on Earth” for the first time Monday at City Hall and accompanied by Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who is Hussar’s neighbor.

“I wanted to meet the person who took the time and the courage to not only dial 911 but to come out and be with my son so that he was not alone,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs and Hussar hugged tightly, with Dobbs whispering “thank you.”

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged in the attack on Earley and in four other armed robberies on the North Side.

Hussar said Monday that he was worried to leave his house — and his wife and two children — because he didn’t know if Earley was armed. He found Earley lying facedown

“‘Hey man, I’m here to help. Hold on,’” Hussar said he told Earley. “I told him help was on the way and not to give up.”

Stefano Esposito has the full story here.

Chicagoans love their bikes, and they eagerly share their favorite routes to ride in the city.

Local cyclists also are quick to spout their frustrations and concerns, from safety to inadequate infrastructure. Those worries have been underscored this spring by a series of crashes that have killed riders at busy intersections.

WBEZ recently asked Chicagoans their thoughts on biking in the city — the good and the bad — and what questions they had for City Hall transportation officials. Questions and comments from nearly 200 cyclists poured in. (See their questions — and the city’s answers — in our sidebar.)

Among the things they love: the “606 trail” and protected bike lanes.

People walk, run and bike along the 606 trail on June 6, 2015. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

There’s a whole lot of praise for the roughly 3-mile elevated trail that transformed a former rail line into a popular bike artery between Ridgeway and Ashland avenues.

A Hermosa resident said the 606 is his “favorite Chicago feature” and said “everywhere besides the 606 is frustrating by comparison.”

Other survey respondents said time of day makes a difference when it comes to the 606: Many often opt to get out early and have the car-free passage nearly to themselves or “when it rains and no one is around,” as Belmont Cragin resident and year-round cyclist Laurie Wettstead responded.

Read the full story for more about not only what Chicagoans love about cycling in the city, but also what they hate about it.

