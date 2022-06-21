Afternoon Edition: June 21, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

The Chicago Police Department released a final version of a foot pursuit policy today, completing a lengthy process that came under heavy scrutiny after the fatal police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 21-year-old Anthony Alvarez during chases last March.

The policy includes increased oversight, “clearer guidelines” and additional training for officers, as well as improved data collection to analyze pursuits, according to a department statement.

It will replace a temporary chase policy by the end of the summer,

The policy is based on “national best practices” and input from the Illinois attorney general’s office and the independent monitoring team tracking the department’s compliance with sweeping court-ordered reforms, according to CPD.

The monitoring team initially recommended the department adopt a foot pursuit policy last March, weeks before Alvarez and Toledo were fatally shot by officers during separate chases.

The CPD unveiled a temporary foot pursuit policy last May before releasing a draft of the final policy in February and soliciting the public’s input after facing criticism the temporary policy was vague and insufficient.

Much of that draft remains intact, including a portion that prohibits officers from engaging in chases unless “there is a valid need to detain the person” that “outweighs the threat to safety posed by pursuit.”

Tom Schubahas more on the policy here.

Standing in a line to enter the auditorium of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in East Garfield Park, a woman spoke of what she hoped to receive in a drawing at the church yesterday.

An ice maker, one woman said, sweating in the heat. “I’m going to sit by it and eat ice, all day,” she said.

She was one of several hundred people at the church, at 2622 W Jackson Blvd., to try their luck in the drawing and see what else was available at a giveaway held in honor of Juneteenth. Other items available ranged from bikes and superman slippers to purses and ceiling fans.

Local residents line up to receive items during a giveaway of apparel, school supplies, recreational items and household necessities at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2622 West Jackson Blvd. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The $1.2 million-worth of goods available were brought by CityServe West Cook, the local branch of international nonprofit CityServe. This was CityServe West Cook’s inaugural event. Local faith leaders and politicians, including Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.), spoke at the event about how CityServe would continue to “bless the community” with giveaways like the one held Monday.

Crissy Cochran, executive director of communications for CityServe International, said that Mount Vernon Baptist proposed Juneteenth as the day to kick off CityServe’s local wing. “It was the perfect opportunity to commemorate Juneteenth and what it meant to the African-American community in the neighborhood,” Cochran said of the holiday that commemorates the freedom of the last enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

CityServe West Cook plans to hold another giveaway in July and one every month, Cochran said. They also plan to hold smaller, more frequent giveaways at local churches, and 20 churches have already signed on to be local distribution points.

Michael Loriahas more on the giveaway here.

Yesterday, we asked you: If you could watch a Hollywood biopic about any Chicagoan, who would be the subject?

Here’s what some of you said…

“One of the great female musicians from here. Chaka Khan. Liz Phair. Koko Taylor. Mini Riperton. All have interesting stories that reflect a very specific time, place, and musical genre.” —Danielle Rue

“A John Belushi biopic would certainly be interesting.” — Laurie Alfaro

“I want to write a biopic about Harold Washington (starring Tracey Morgan or Brian Tyree Henry.) Mayor Washington was an iconic figure who is sadly known more for his tragic death and tumultuous Council Wars than the exceptional life he lived.” —Zeke Razby

“Ernie Banks, he was so nice and a gentleman. Would like to know his life story.” — Debbie Vogler Thompson

“Studs Terkel. He was curious about everybody. Chicago’s listener.” —Michael Vicari

“Al Capone was famous worldwide. I have seen endless movies and TV shows with Big Al in the movie, but never have I seen a biography of him, so a Hollywood biopic would be wonderful.” —Gene Tenner

“Sam Cooke. His life and death are polarizing. Im not sure many people know the story. Would love to see it on the big screen.” —Leah Ashley Johnson

“Mike Royko. Because he was such a deep, brilliant, and flawed person, and his story is so uniquely Chicago.” —Regan Robertson

“Myself! That would be the most interesting story.” —Erica Palmer

