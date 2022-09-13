GOP candidate Darren Bailey’s Chicago move, R. Kelly trial awaits verdict and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 76.

Top story

It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”

Bailey, a downstate farmer and state senator, confirmed he’s living in Chicago at an impromptu news conference in the West Loop Tuesday afternoon, at an intersection where two tourists were mugged on Monday.

“We are,” Bailey said when asked if he’s living in Chicago. His campaign later confirmed to the Sun-Times he is renting in the Hancock.

“I want to immerse myself in the culture,” Bailey said of living in a city he’s repeatedly criticized. “You can’t deny there’s problems here. And if we keep denying there’s problems, the problems are going to get worse.

“All this whole entire journey, I have immersed myself in the culture of Illinois that I knew nothing about because I know that I must do that, if we’re going to lead this state and make it a great state and a great city that it deserves to be.”

Bailey, who frequently invokes prayer into Facebook fireside chats and founded a downstate Christian school, told reporters, “Chicago is living the purge, when criminals ravage at will and the cops stand down.”

Read the full story here.

More news you need

A bright one

Rankings of any kind are supposed to start debates. They’re subjective, but they can lead to arguments.

But for St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell, the last thing he needs is a rankings debate or squabble.

All eyes will be on Russell’s program this season as his star-studded cast includes the state’s top two prospects in the junior class: James Brown and Morez Johnson.

These two coveted high-major targets have been the top two prospects in the Class of 2024 since they walked into St. Rita just over 24 months ago.

St Rita’s James Brown (13) shoots a jumper against Oak Forest. Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Fortunately, up to this point, there doesn’t appear to be any potential of tearing apart this team due to the fact its best players are vying to be the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state.

“The cool thing has been watching their relationship evolve,” Russell said. “They’ve come a long way and become close, so that is always going to help with this type of thing.”

And this “type of thing” is today’s infatuation in our culture with rankings and the fact individual players and those around them seem to be starving for social media and recruiting attention. Russell just hasn’t seen it with them.

Read the rest of Joe Henricksen’s story on Brown and Johnson here.

From the press box

What’s not to like about Matt Eberflus’ Bears debut? Mark Potash says it’s too early to celebrate but “even skeptics have to admit that Eberflus’ season-opening upset was notable for two things: there was no fluke factor, and there were minimal red flags.”

Amid Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Rick Telander writes about the journey of former Bears QB Erik Kramer, who recently completed a book manuscript in which he writes, “I regret that I tried to kill myself. I do not regret surviving, and I do not shy away from ever telling my story. I am not ashamed of it. I was sick beyond my control.”

Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss 10-12 weeks from Tuesday after undergoing cervical spine surgery, the team announced.

Your daily question☕

How do you feel about GOP candidate Darren Bailey’s announcement that he’s now living in downtown Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: How did the Bears’ season-opening, rain-soaked victory impact your expectations for this season? Here’s what some of you said...

“Loved it! They have great potential! They need to keep their hungry attitude! Go Bears!” — Barbara Crowley

“Bears didn’t give up. Give us the same this Sunday in Lambeau.” — Omar Ramos

“One win don’t mean anything. But its definitely a positive start. Now can they win 16 more time.” — Jeff Brazinskas

“It’s going to be exciting to watch Fields play every week. He reminds me of MJ when he was in his early years with the Bulls. He’s going to give us a reason to watch the entire game and not fall asleep on the sofa.” — Dave Lesiak

“It was a lot of fun. They showed their commitment to win. Lots of potential and team chemistry. D looked good. O-Line better but still needs improvement. Let’s see if they can be consistent and repeat.” — Pamela Lynn

“It shows that on a sloppy field a well disciplined team can beat a team with superior talent. If the can stay disciplined they will have more wins than expected.” — Eric Joseph Brasel

“Didn’t, but it does make me more willing to watch because I think the games will be more interesting and fun than I anticipated.” — Paul Fedrick

“It raised them to the point that my disappointment with the reality will be even greater.” — Ted McClelland

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.


