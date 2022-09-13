GOP candidate Darren Bailey’s Chicago move, R. Kelly trial awaits verdict and more in your Chicago news roundup
Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 76.
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses
It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”
Bailey, a downstate farmer and state senator, confirmed he’s living in Chicago at an impromptu news conference in the West Loop Tuesday afternoon, at an intersection where two tourists were mugged on Monday.
“We are,” Bailey said when asked if he’s living in Chicago. His campaign later confirmed to the Sun-Times he is renting in the Hancock.
“I want to immerse myself in the culture,” Bailey said of living in a city he’s repeatedly criticized. “You can’t deny there’s problems here. And if we keep denying there’s problems, the problems are going to get worse.
“All this whole entire journey, I have immersed myself in the culture of Illinois that I knew nothing about because I know that I must do that, if we’re going to lead this state and make it a great state and a great city that it deserves to be.”
Bailey, who frequently invokes prayer into Facebook fireside chats and founded a downstate Christian school, told reporters, “Chicago is living the purge, when criminals ravage at will and the cops stand down.”
- The federal case in Chicago against R&B superstar R. Kelly is now in the hands of a jury at the end of a monthlong trial. Kelly now awaits a verdict from the jury after deliberations began this afternoon.
- A planned drag-themed bingo event for teens at the Downers Grove Public Library has been canceled because of threats now being investigated by local police, officials say. The library director insisted in an open letter announcing the decision that “hate did not win today.”
- The exodus from Chicago City Council continued today with Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), one of the police union’s staunchest supporters, announcing his plans to retire instead of pursuing reelection. Reboyras’ decision means 15 of the council’s 50 members elected in 2019 already have left or announced they will be departing.
- After it took Chicagoans 174 years to elect the first Asian American to sit in the City Council, a group of Asian American candidates running this fall hope to break state records for a historically underrepresented group. Tina Sfondeles has more on the candidates voters will decide on later this fall.
- Metra will suspend at least four of its commuter lines on Friday, affecting more than 165,000 weekday riders, if there is nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. Four lines — the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West — will stop operating immediately if there’s a strike, Metra warned.
- The Chicago Skyway is changing hands — for the second time in seven years — generating another transaction tax windfall for Chicago taxpayers. The latest ownership change is expected to generate about $25 million in real estate transaction taxes.
St. Rita basketball stars James Brown, Morez Johnson prepared for hype train
Rankings of any kind are supposed to start debates. They’re subjective, but they can lead to arguments.
But for St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell, the last thing he needs is a rankings debate or squabble.
All eyes will be on Russell’s program this season as his star-studded cast includes the state’s top two prospects in the junior class: James Brown and Morez Johnson.
These two coveted high-major targets have been the top two prospects in the Class of 2024 since they walked into St. Rita just over 24 months ago.
Fortunately, up to this point, there doesn’t appear to be any potential of tearing apart this team due to the fact its best players are vying to be the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state.
“The cool thing has been watching their relationship evolve,” Russell said. “They’ve come a long way and become close, so that is always going to help with this type of thing.”
And this “type of thing” is today’s infatuation in our culture with rankings and the fact individual players and those around them seem to be starving for social media and recruiting attention. Russell just hasn’t seen it with them.
Read the rest of Joe Henricksen’s story on Brown and Johnson here.
- What’s not to like about Matt Eberflus’ Bears debut? Mark Potash says it’s too early to celebrate but “even skeptics have to admit that Eberflus’ season-opening upset was notable for two things: there was no fluke factor, and there were minimal red flags.”
- Amid Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Rick Telander writes about the journey of former Bears QB Erik Kramer, who recently completed a book manuscript in which he writes, “I regret that I tried to kill myself. I do not regret surviving, and I do not shy away from ever telling my story. I am not ashamed of it. I was sick beyond my control.”
- Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss 10-12 weeks from Tuesday after undergoing cervical spine surgery, the team announced.
Yesterday, we asked you: How did the Bears’ season-opening, rain-soaked victory impact your expectations for this season? Here’s what some of you said...
“Loved it! They have great potential! They need to keep their hungry attitude! Go Bears!” — Barbara Crowley
“Bears didn’t give up. Give us the same this Sunday in Lambeau.” — Omar Ramos
“One win don’t mean anything. But its definitely a positive start. Now can they win 16 more time.” — Jeff Brazinskas
“It’s going to be exciting to watch Fields play every week. He reminds me of MJ when he was in his early years with the Bulls. He’s going to give us a reason to watch the entire game and not fall asleep on the sofa.” — Dave Lesiak
“It was a lot of fun. They showed their commitment to win. Lots of potential and team chemistry. D looked good. O-Line better but still needs improvement. Let’s see if they can be consistent and repeat.” — Pamela Lynn
“It shows that on a sloppy field a well disciplined team can beat a team with superior talent. If the can stay disciplined they will have more wins than expected.” — Eric Joseph Brasel
“Didn’t, but it does make me more willing to watch because I think the games will be more interesting and fun than I anticipated.” — Paul Fedrick
“It raised them to the point that my disappointment with the reality will be even greater.” — Ted McClelland
