Afternoon Edition: Why you should venture out of your neighborhood this weekend

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Isabel Funk

When is this year’s fest?: Open House Chicago returns this weekend with more than 170 architecturally, historically and culturally significant locations around the city open to the public. The free festival hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center runs from Friday through Sunday and will feature more than 40 new sites.

Neighborhood focus: Open House is focusing on 22 neighborhoods — like Austin, Lincoln Square/Ravenswood and Little Village/Pilsen — so participants can visit multiple sites at once with less travel time, says Eleanor Gorski, chief executive of the Chicago Architecture Center. At certain locations, you’ll find demonstrations of different activities, like woodworking at a Pullman workshop.

Why you should visit: This fest is an opportunity to get to know your city better, Gorski says. “So many people have busy lives. They stay in their neighborhood, and they know them really well,” Gorski says. “We want this to be a chance where people can feel like they can travel to other neighborhoods with a purpose to see our sites, and hopefully, they’ll learn about that neighborhood.”

What’s new this year: A new addition to the site list this year, Uptown’s Riviera Theatre, was built in 1918 as a movie palace. Also new is the center’s interactive app, which will help participants create and share their own itineraries, find activities, search transit options and plan travel routes. You’ll also find premade itineraries from local celebrities in the architecture world.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Some recent examples of artist Zwon’s work around the city. Provided

Reporting by Robert Herguth

The Chicago graffiti artist who goes by Zwon says creating street art is relaxing and lets him not to think about ordinary life struggles. It’s “just a way to turn off and be in the moment,” he says.

Wait. Isn’t Zwon the guy who sometimes dangles from tall buildings with a rope and harness in the dark of night so he can illicitly splash his name — and maybe a snake or a skull or another character — on a wall in big, bold letters?

It is, says Zwon: “I might be a little bit of an adrenaline junky. It makes me feel alive.”

Especially at lower altitudes, he likes to feature characters and storylines you might find in comic books.

Zwon says he likes to “create a little world to escape out of the real world.” He says his art can reflect how he felt on a given day.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Crystal McHenry shows off her “get what you get” tattoos from Brown Brothers Tattoos in Humboldt Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mary Norkol

Any kid knows the anticipation of putting a coin in a gumball machine and waiting to see which color gumball comes out. There’s a certain suspenseful thrill as you wait to see: Will it be red? Purple? White? Blue?

Some tattoo shops have embraced a similar idea. Only the game of chance in these cases dictates which designs end up being permanently etched onto a person’s skin.

At some Chicago tattoo shops, customers who don’t mind a little uncertainty with their tattoo experience can choose a “get what you get” deal. They pay a flat fee, usually from $50 to $180, depending on the shop and size of the design.

Tattoo designs, usually in a traditional style, are drawn on scraps of paper and put into plastic containers in a gumball machine. Customers twist the crank and wait. Then, it’s up to gumball machines and fate to dispense the soon to be permanent design.

“It takes a lot of the thinking out of it,” says Brad Rearden, owner of Taylor Street Tattoo, an early adopter of the concept.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

From an architectural standpoint, what is your all-time favorite building in Chicago? Tell us why.

