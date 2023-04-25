Foxx foregoes third term, potential finalists emerge in search for CPD’s interim leader and more in your Chicago news roundup
Weather ⛅
This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Tonight will be cold with widespread frost and a low near 34. Expect similarly frosty weather tomorrow morning, then look for a sunny day with a high near 51.
Top story
Kim Foxx won’t seek third term
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that she will not seek re-election.
Chosen twice by voters to be the county’s top prosecutor by wide margins, Foxx also faced near-constant criticism for her office’s progressive policy choices and their perceived impact on crime in Chicago. Those attacks came not only from conservatives and police, but also from outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was faced with defending her own administration’s handling of crime as shootings and murders soared during the pandemic.
Foxx has said being raised by a single mother while living in the Cabrini-Green public housing project helped shape her outlook as a prosecutor. During high school, Foxx said her family was homeless for a time and frequently moved between apartments.
Foxx worked in the public guardian’s office after college before being hired as an assistant state’s attorney. She went on to serve as chief of staff to County Board President Toni Preckwinkle before running for state’s attorney.
In 2016, Foxx became the first Black woman to lead the office after beating former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez in the Democratic primary by promising to do things differently amid outrage over the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.
Foxx promised a more strategic approach to fighting violent crime and was among the first wave of reform-minded prosecutors to be elected in big cities, including Philadelphia and later, San Francisco.
Our Matthew Hendrickson, Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm have more on Foxx’s tenure at the State’s Attorney’s office
More news you need
- One in four youths who spent time in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center were shot or killed in the years following their release, according to data from a long-running Northwestern University study of incarcerated youth. A study published last week found rates of gunshot injury and death for some juvenile detainees were more than 20 times higher than the general population.
- Robberies of letter carriers in Chicago happen so often that some have been attacked during their first week on the job, according to Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers branch in Chicago. The crime wave against letter carriers has been a growing problem for over a year, with robberies tripling in the last three years. Foster says the U.S. Postal Service hasn’t done enough to address it.
- The number of people killed on Illinois roadways dipped slightly last year compared with 2021, but experts say safety improvements are still needed as deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels. Our Emmanuel Camarillo has more on the data.
- Tributes have poured out for Beth Murphy, the owner of Murphy’s Bleachers, who died Monday morning at age 68. Murphy advocated for business owners and residents alike when it came to renovating, introducing concerts and expanding the number of night games at Wrigley Field. Our Mitch Dudek looks back on her life and legacy.
- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s transition team is moving fast to find a replacement or a leadership team to take over the Chicago Police Department on an interim basis. Among those likely under consideration to replace Carter — at least until Johnson chooses a permanent superintendent — are three newly departed members of the CPD’s leadership team. Our Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba have more on the search for the next CPD superintendent.
- Carmen A. Rossi, a lawyer and bar owner who holds the liquor license for Lollapalooza, has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for violating City Hall’s lobbying rules. Rossi had asked a city official to help secure business licenses to operate parking lots on Chicago Public Schools property.
- A political consultant who was sued last week for allegedly defrauding Paul Vallas’ mayoral campaign out of hundreds of thousands of dollars threatened yesterday to file a defamation lawsuit against the failed candidate. “In the end, I will be vindicated and Vallas’ claims will be seen for what they are — unfounded,” Chimaobi Enyia said.
- President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for a second term today. The president also named Sen. Tammy Duckworth a campaign co-chair and Quentin Fulks, a former top political adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the principal deputy campaign manager.
- Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal mixtape “Acid Rap” with a series of special events in the coming months. The big one: The Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show at the United Center on Aug. 19.
A bright one ☀️
Chicago fashion designer Robin Harris setting standard in partnerships with women athletes
There is success to be found in a well-timed direct message on social media.
Just ask Model Atelier founder and CEO Robin Harris.
‘‘When I started as a designer, I needed to figure out how to get my designs to tall women,’’ Harris said. ‘‘I slid into a [WNBA] player’s DMs and said: ‘Hey, I love your look. I think you will look amazing in our brand. Can I do a photo shoot with you?’ ’’
That player was Cheyenne Parker, whom the Sky had selected fifth overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft. (She now plays for the Dream.)
The relationship Harris fostered with Parker, who responded to her DM with a resounding ‘‘yes,’’ led to an official partnership with the Sky in 2016 and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association in 2018. Both partnerships put Model Atelier on the map, Harris said, and helped her to establish relationships with her target audience: women’s athletes.
Since then, Harris has built a client list that includes not only Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike but a long list of coaches and agents in women’s sports. Harris’ designs have been worn on red carpets, including those of the ESPYs and the Oscars.
Now she’s taking her Chicago-based brand to new heights and is doing it by establishing an unprecedented partnership with the WNBA’s budding stars. Harris’ goal is to provide athletes with a service that opens a door to new business opportunities.
‘‘These players have an opportunity to develop their brands through fashion,’’ Harris said. ‘‘I feel like it’s a missed opportunity there when they aren’t highlighted in such a way.’’
Our Annie Costabile has more on Harris and Model Atelier.
From the press box 🏈⚾
- The Packers finally reached a deal to send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets yesterday. Goodbye and good riddance, writes Rick Telander in his latest.
- Maddie Lee breaks down how the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson developed his smooth and easy fielding style.
- Does Anthony Rizzo really want to play until he’s 40? Steve Greenberg catches up with the former Cub as he tries to keep the Yankees afloat.
- Despite the White Sox’ current losing streak, White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert is doing his share, Daryl Van Schouwen reports.
- Regarding the Sox’s struggles, executive vice president Ken Williams says he’s “not in a good place right now.”
Your daily question☕
What’s a local tourist attraction that, as a Chicagoan, you actually love? Tell us why.
Yesterday we asked you: What is the quintessential Chicago dish?
Here’s some of what you said…
“Chicken Vesuvio. Rosebud or just about any top-shelf restaurant.” — Phillip A.
“You got to have a large rib tip, hotlink, fries with extra mild sauce then chase it with a cold beer, that’s what I call a Chicago quintessential meal.” — Roosevelt W.
“The Chicago Hot Dog. The frankfurter is boiled, then laid to rest in a poppy-seed bun, and dressed with mustard — no ketchup — fluorescent green relish, a slice of tomato and pickle, chopped onions, a sport pepper, and celery salt. An unbelievably tasty meal in a bun! Best consumed with soda or beer. Still hungry? Have two! The best places to get one have signs where red and yellow are the main colors; sometimes the whole place is painted red and yellow.” — Roger Deschner
“Music Box Theatre popcorn.” — Katie E. Pinter
“Chicago deep dish pan pizza. It originated in Chicago and has been tantalizing our taste buds for decades! Although there are facsimiles around the country, none are as good as Chicago’s because Chicago knows how to do deep dish pan pizza! — Sandra S.
“Any hot dog from Fat Johnnie’s on 72nd and S Western. Never duplicated anywhere. As unique as Chicago itself.” — John P.
“The quintessential Chicago dish is a smushed all-toppings hot dog bought on the Lakefront.” — Claire S.
