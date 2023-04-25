Foxx foregoes third term, potential finalists emerge in search for CPD’s interim leader and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

— Matt Moore (@MattKenMoore)

Weather ⛅

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Tonight will be cold with widespread frost and a low near 34. Expect similarly frosty weather tomorrow morning, then look for a sunny day with a high near 51.

Top story

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that she will not seek re-election.

Chosen twice by voters to be the county’s top prosecutor by wide margins, Foxx also faced near-constant criticism for her office’s progressive policy choices and their perceived impact on crime in Chicago. Those attacks came not only from conservatives and police, but also from outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was faced with defending her own administration’s handling of crime as shootings and murders soared during the pandemic.

Foxx has said being raised by a single mother while living in the Cabrini-Green public housing project helped shape her outlook as a prosecutor. During high school, Foxx said her family was homeless for a time and frequently moved between apartments.

Foxx worked in the public guardian’s office after college before being hired as an assistant state’s attorney. She went on to serve as chief of staff to County Board President Toni Preckwinkle before running for state’s attorney.

In 2016, Foxx became the first Black woman to lead the office after beating former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez in the Democratic primary by promising to do things differently amid outrage over the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Foxx promised a more strategic approach to fighting violent crime and was among the first wave of reform-minded prosecutors to be elected in big cities, including Philadelphia and later, San Francisco.

Our Matthew Hendrickson, Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm have more on Foxx’s tenure at the State’s Attorney’s office

More news you need

A bright one ☀️

There is success to be found in a well-timed direct message on social media.

Just ask Model Atelier founder and CEO Robin Harris.

‘‘When I started as a designer, I needed to figure out how to get my designs to tall women,’’ Harris said. ‘‘I slid into a [WNBA] player’s DMs and said: ‘Hey, I love your look. I think you will look amazing in our brand. Can I do a photo shoot with you?’ ’’

That player was Cheyenne Parker, whom the Sky had selected fifth overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft. (She now plays for the Dream.)

Robin Harris, founder of Model Atelier, who designed Brea Beal’s outfit on WNBA’s Draft night, poses with Beal’s outfit in Model Atelier’s studio at The Penthouse Hyde Park in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The relationship Harris fostered with Parker, who responded to her DM with a resounding ‘‘yes,’’ led to an official partnership with the Sky in 2016 and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association in 2018. Both partnerships put Model Atelier on the map, Harris said, and helped her to establish relationships with her target audience: women’s athletes.

Since then, Harris has built a client list that includes not only Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike but a long list of coaches and agents in women’s sports. Harris’ designs have been worn on red carpets, including those of the ESPYs and the Oscars.

Now she’s taking her Chicago-based brand to new heights and is doing it by establishing an unprecedented partnership with the WNBA’s budding stars. Harris’ goal is to provide athletes with a service that opens a door to new business opportunities.

‘‘These players have an opportunity to develop their brands through fashion,’’ Harris said. ‘‘I feel like it’s a missed opportunity there when they aren’t highlighted in such a way.’’

Our Annie Costabile has more on Harris and Model Atelier.

From the press box 🏈⚾

Your daily question☕

What’s a local tourist attraction that, as a Chicagoan, you actually love? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: What is the quintessential Chicago dish?

Here’s some of what you said…

“Chicken Vesuvio. Rosebud or just about any top-shelf restaurant.” — Phillip A.

“You got to have a large rib tip, hotlink, fries with extra mild sauce then chase it with a cold beer, that’s what I call a Chicago quintessential meal.” — Roosevelt W.

“The Chicago Hot Dog. The frankfurter is boiled, then laid to rest in a poppy-seed bun, and dressed with mustard — no ketchup — fluorescent green relish, a slice of tomato and pickle, chopped onions, a sport pepper, and celery salt. An unbelievably tasty meal in a bun! Best consumed with soda or beer. Still hungry? Have two! The best places to get one have signs where red and yellow are the main colors; sometimes the whole place is painted red and yellow.” — Roger Deschner

“Music Box Theatre popcorn.” — Katie E. Pinter

“Chicago deep dish pan pizza. It originated in Chicago and has been tantalizing our taste buds for decades! Although there are facsimiles around the country, none are as good as Chicago’s because Chicago knows how to do deep dish pan pizza! — Sandra S.

“Any hot dog from Fat Johnnie’s on 72nd and S Western. Never duplicated anywhere. As unique as Chicago itself.” — John P.

“The quintessential Chicago dish is a smushed all-toppings hot dog bought on the Lakefront.” — Claire S.

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.