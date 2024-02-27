Afternoon Edition: How long do you need to save to buy a home in Chicago?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

How long does the average person need to save to buy a home in Chicago? When is the right time to buy? How can a person afford such a costly investment?

In today's newsletter, we're focusing on a story that tackles these questions — and shares how some Chicagoans got on the path to homeownership.

Plus, we've got news on a key Democratic primary battle, my interview with "Stranger Things" actor and musician Joe Keery, and much more.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

Dream achieved: During the pandemic, Tonnette Johnson decided to purchase her own home to house relatives when they needed a place to stay. She had always thought homeownership was out of her reach, but Johnson, 57, spent two years improving her credit score and saving before she moved into the Roseland property she now calls home. Two years felt like a long time for Johnson, but that's less than it typically takes a Chicago household to save for a down payment.

4-year average: A recently published report from Realty Hop found it would take a Chicago household with an income of about $71,000 more than four years to save up for a 20% down payment on a home listed at $339,000 — the median list price for Chicago. That translates to about $67,800. The median household income in Chicago is about $71,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Still, about 17% of the city’s population is considered to be living in poverty.

Buy now or later: Chicagoans who recently purchased their first home postponed buying to work on credit scores and dipped into retirement and savings accounts to come up with a down payment. But Kristin Faust, executive director of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, says it's better to buy a home with a smaller down payment if it means you can start building wealth from homeownership sooner.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (left) is facing a challenge from within his Democratic Party from Chicago’s 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ; Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Battle for the House : One of the most notable races set for the March 19 primary is in the 4th Congressional District, where Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia — one of the most progressive members of Congress — faces 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez, a frequent Fox News guest coming after him from the right. Learn more about the race here — and take a look at our 2024 Voter Guide.

: One of the most notable races set for the March 19 primary is in the 4th Congressional District, where Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia — one of the most progressive members of Congress — faces 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez, a frequent Fox News guest coming after him from the right. Learn more about the race here — and take a look at our 2024 Voter Guide. US sues to block grocer merger : The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans, The Associated Press reports.

: The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans, The Associated Press reports. Liam Hendriks opens up : At the spring training home of the Red Sox, the three-time All-Star closer opened up to the Sun-Times about his time on the South Side. Hendriks said some of his former White Sox teammates felt he talked too freely, but his mental health depends on it.

: At the spring training home of the Red Sox, the three-time All-Star closer opened up to the Sun-Times about his time on the South Side. Hendriks said some of his former White Sox teammates felt he talked too freely, but his mental health depends on it. Messi at Soldier Field: Lionel Messi's Argentina is set to play an exhibition match against Ecuador June 9 at Soldier Field ahead of defending its Copa América title.

Taqueria Chingon’s morcilla tacos are among the dishes featured in a limited-time menu where blood is the main ingredient through Blood Appétit, a Field Museum partnership with Chicago restaurants as part of the museum’s Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches exhibition. Field Museum

Reporting by Dorothy Hernandez

We’re not so different from leeches or lampreys.

That’s the idea behind the Field Museum’s current exhibition "Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches," and a partnership with local restaurants called "Blood Appetit," which runs through March 8. The inaugural culinary event seeks to raise awareness of blood’s role in food and demystify the sometimes-maligned ingredient known more for its perceived fear factor than as a source of nourishment.

"Blood is actually used all around the world in all kinds of cooking. So we're hoping that this experience encourages people to look at not only blood as a culinary ingredient, but also the bloodsuckers in a new light," said Maggie Holcomb, marketing and advertising director at Field Museum.

Blood is used in many different cuisines in different applications, such as a thickener, coloring agent or flavor enhancer. That diversity is on display through Blood Appetit, with about 10 restaurants representing cuisines Asian, Mexican and other cuisines in the inaugural culinary event. Some of the dishes diners can expect include blood sausage sliders from Frontier, chocolate cake from Mott Street and morcilla (blood sausage) tacos at Taqueria Chingon.

After diners enjoy their dishes, they’ll be able to scan a QR code that will give them a discount to the museum's "Bloodsuckers" exhibition, which features animals, insects and other creatures that feed on blood for nourishment, both real and imagined.

Actor Joe Keery attends the premiere of “Fargo” in Los Angeles last year. His song “End of Beginning” has captured the attention of audiences on social media and spiked in popularity on music streamers like Spotify. Chris Pizzello/AP

Reporting by Matt Moore and Katie Anthony

"And when I’m back in Chicago I feel it."

For the last few weeks, TikTok users, especially those in Chicago, have been inundated with videos featuring those lyrics on their feeds via a clip of the song, "End of Beginning," by artist Djo.

A typical videomight feature a self-shot supercut of the city’s greatest hits: the river shimmers underneath the Franklin Street bridge, an L car bustles through the Loop, fireworks burst over the lake, and people walk along Montrose Beach.

Other videos see creators write sentimental text on their footage, explaining how great Chicago is, that they miss the city, why they’re glad they visited or that they’re happy they moved here. Some string together edited clips from Chicago-based shows "The Bear" and "Shameless."

It’s a trend comprising more than 14,000 posts, mostly centering on Chicago, while guitars jangle alongside glossy synths, an indie-psych-rock beat rides and a voice belts, "You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man."

The man behind the wheel of this lush nostalgia vehicle is 31-year-old actor Joe Keery — known for his roles in "Stranger Things" and "Fargo" — who makes music under the moniker Djo.

For Keery, "End of Beginning" captures manifold emotions swirling during an "alternate time in my life" spurred by major change, he explained to the Sun-Times in a recent interview.

"It's about going back to a place and then, in Chicago, breathing in the air there — the lake smell and downtown, the chocolate smell that happens every once in a while, and it's a very visceral thing," Keery said. "When you're back there, you're like, 'Wow, oh my gosh, I feel like I am that age.’ … You kind of appreciate how far you've come."

