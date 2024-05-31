Afternoon Edition: How CPS fared in Springfield

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

From funding for new migrant students to after-school programs, education was a hot topic in Springfield during the just-ended legislative session, my colleague Nader Issa reports.

Reporting by Nader Issa

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Board of Education President Jianan Shi, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates traveled downstate this week to lobby lawmakers and the governor during the recent legislative session about priorities for the district.

Did their efforts move the needle in their desired direction?

Here’s how CPS fared.

Overall funding: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been at odds with Johnson, and in the end, the governor and Legislature didn’t agree to the district’s requests for $200 million more funding for CPS. The budget instead increases K-12 funding by $350 million, the minimum required by law, and did not allocate any additional funding for newly arriving migrant students.

After-school programs: In a major win for schools and community organizations around the state, the General Assembly approved a new $50 million program to fund after-school programs that were at risk of shutting down.

Student protection from sexual abuse: A late-developing bill that came in response to a sexual abuse lawsuit against CPS passed unanimously in the Illinois House and is expected to be taken up by the Senate in the fall veto session.

What didn’t pass: Bills related to school closures, the presence of police officers in schools and budgeting decisions at selective-enrollment schools did not pass this session. The most contentions of those — a bill that would’ve extended a ban on Chicago school closings and prevented the Board of Education from making significant admissions or budgetary decisions at selective-enrollment schools — had significant opposition from Johnson, his school board and the CTU.

Elaine Pierce communicates with Frayeli Montoya and Esteban Alexander, who lived with her at her Oak Park home. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendees enjoy the music during last year’s Gospel Music Festival. The festival returns to Millennium Park Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🇬🇷 Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

📍St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave.

Celebrate Greek culture with a weekend of delicious food, music and community.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🎶 Do Division Street Fest

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

📍Division Street between Damen and Leavitt

Three days of food, vendors and music on two stages from headliners Divino Niño, Horsegirl, Pink Siifu, Kacy Hill and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🛍️ Jackson Park Highlands Community Garage Sale

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

📍6700 -7000 blocks of South Cregier, South Constance, South Bennett, and South Euclid Avenues

Visit with neighbors, shop from eclectic collections and find a new item for your home.

Admission: Free

🎨 57th Street Art Fair

Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

📍57th Street, Between Kenwood and Woodlawn

Shop from hundreds of artists and craft-makers at this long-running Hyde Park staple.

Admission: Free

🎤 Chicago Gospel Music Festival

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

📍Millennium Park

This year’s fest includes headlining performances from the Clark Sisters, Todd Dulaney, Chandler Moore, Anita Wilson and more.

Admission: Free

❤️ Queer Fam Pride Jam

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

📍Millennium Park

Kicking off the Chicago House Music Festival is this celebration of LGBTQ+ families, kids and allies, with DJ sets, performances, all-ages activities — hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka.

Admission: Free

🎶 Chicago House Music Festival

Sunday 1-9 p.m.

📍Millennium Park

Celebrate 40 years of House with a stacked lineup of pioneers and innovators, setting the party off on two stages. Lineup includes Wayne Williams and Alan King, Farley Jackmaster Funk, Lori Branch and more.

Admission: Free

3rd Coast Cruising participants set sail on Lake Michigan. 3rd Coast Cruising

Reporting by Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times

From the helm of his 38-foot catamaran on Lake Michigan, sails hoisted and billowing in the wind, Capt. Jim Miranda has spotted magnificent double rainbows, “roll clouds” that resemble Death Star lasers cutting across the sky and sunsets that leave him and fellow sailors speechless.

“There is no end to the tapestry that Mother Nature can paint over the city,” said Miranda. As owner of the sailing academy 3rd Coast Cruising, he has taught hundreds of Chicagoans, including many over the age of 50, to tackle the lake’s fickle and challenging conditions.

“A lot of our students are in [a phase of] metamorphic change,” Miranda said. “They’ve recently gone through a divorce or heartbreak, or death, or they moved to Chicago and didn’t know anybody. And they’re looking to figure out who they are again. … Sailing is that vehicle, and they develop confidence they never

Batavia resident Scott Marquardt, 63, trained under Miranda to reach the rank of “skipper” and take out boats on his own.

To get started sailing, Marquardt recommends purchasing a trial membership or introductory lesson with a local sailing club, like 3rd Coast or Columbia Sailing School (prices range from $50 to $300), and joining Facebook groups like “Chicago Sailors.”

The sailing community is a close-knit but welcoming, Miranda said. He points beginners to Monroe Harbor.

He also said that the right mindset can make all the difference. Prepare for rough seas and embrace the adventure, Marquardt advised.

