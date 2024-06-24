8 killed, 18 wounded in weekend violence across Chicago

Eight people were killed and 18 others injured in shootings between Friday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m., according to Chicago police. Another man was beaten to death in an argument in Austin.

Fourteen people were shot Sunday — including two who were shot less than two hours apart on the same Little Village block that left one dead and three injured.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 6:25 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man who told them he had exchanged gunfire with some people, police said. A 31-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

About 20 minutes after that, 16-year-old Marvel White was arguing with someone in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue when they shot him in the chest and legs, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The total number of people shot over the weekend was lower than over Father’s Day weekend, when 72 people were shot, eight fatally.

Among some of the other shootings over the weekend, according to police:

Friday:

About 7 p.m., three 16-year-old boys were getting into a car in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

One of the boys, Benicio Gomez, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Another boy was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. The third boy was shot in the knee and was in fair condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Saturday:

Police found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of West Division Street about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About eight hours later, police found another man, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of South State Street. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 3:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 25th Street found 49-year-old Juan Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

That evening, a 29-year-old man was in the 3500 block of West 73rd Street about 8:09 p.m. when two men approached him and shot at him with handguns, police said. The man was shot in the back, buttocks and arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No arrests were made in any of Saturday’s shootings.

Sunday:

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., two men were found unresponsive inside a Jeep Cherokee in the 12300 block of South Halsted Street, police said. Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. One of them was identified as Ahmarion Tubbs, 20, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Monday:

A 45-year-old man was standing in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street just after midnight Monday when someone fired shots, police said. He was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.