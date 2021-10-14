Bears put RB Damien Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears are down to their third-string running back, rookie Khalil Herbert, after putting veteran Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday ahead of their game against the Packers.

The team is already missing starter David Montgomery, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury last week. In his absence, the Bears relied on Williams and Herbert in their 20-9 win over the Raiders. Williams ran 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Hebert ran for 75 yards on 18 carries.

Herbert, a sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech, began the season as a special teamer. When Montgomery got hurt, the Bears traded for kick returner Jakeem Grant and moved Herbert to offense full-time. He has played 44 snaps on offense.

Ryan Nall is the only other running back on the active roster and he has five career carries in three seasons. The Bears also have Artavis Pierce on their practice squad.