 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears put RB Damien Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Already down starting running back David Montgomery, the Bears are now without his backup heading into their game Sunday against the Packers

By Jason Lieser
Damien Williams ran 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ win over the Raiders.
Damien Williams ran 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ win over the Raiders.
Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Bears are down to their third-string running back, rookie Khalil Herbert, after putting veteran Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday ahead of their game against the Packers.

The team is already missing starter David Montgomery, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury last week. In his absence, the Bears relied on Williams and Herbert in their 20-9 win over the Raiders. Williams ran 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Hebert ran for 75 yards on 18 carries.

Herbert, a sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech, began the season as a special teamer. When Montgomery got hurt, the Bears traded for kick returner Jakeem Grant and moved Herbert to offense full-time. He has played 44 snaps on offense.

Ryan Nall is the only other running back on the active roster and he has five career carries in three seasons. The Bears also have Artavis Pierce on their practice squad.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears, Justin Fields, looking to open up passing game vs. Packers

The Bears took what the Raiders gave them Sunday — rushing for 143 yards, but passing for only 111. "We feel good about some of the things that we had in [that] game plan and did not use," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said.

By Mark Potash

Another lawsuit filed in connection to harassment claims against radio host Eric Ferguson

The suit claims Hubbard Radio executives either didn’t investigate or conducted a sham investigation into claims against Ferguson and falsely painted his accuser as a liar.

By Mitch Dudek

Man gets 15 months for trying to steal drugs from Walgreens amid May 2020 looting

Ivan Bermudez was charged along with William Lorenz in August 2020. The pair spoke by phone about looting in the city on May 31, 2020, and Lorenz said he wanted to go "score," according to Bermudez’s plea agreement.

By Jon Seidel

New COVID drugs could reduce virus’s ferocity; treatments aim to ease symptoms

Each drug fills a slightly different role, but together they could change the course of the illness, at least in the United States.

By USA TODAY

The cats are back! Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes back lions to new wildlife center

With a new $41 million wildlife center, the zoo is now home to a new pride of African lions, as well as two red pandas, two Canada lynx and a pair of snow leopards.

By Jason Beeferman

Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was "something that popped up recently," but he declined to expand on what he called "philosophical differences."

By Dave Skretta | Associated Press