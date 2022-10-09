The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’

The Bears scored a touchdown three plays later, the first of 19 unanswered points.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney had two catches for 52 yards Sunday.

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney had two catches for 52 yards Sunday.

Abbie Parr/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Before the Bears took the field down 21-3 with 1:54 left in the first half Sunday, receiverDarnell Mooney pulled quarterback Justin Fields aside.

“I was telling Justin, ‘Hey, if you gotta use your feet to give us a spark or something like that, use it,’” Mooney said. “‘We need something. We have to get seven on this drive before we come out at halftime.’”

Turns out, Mooney was the spark. On the first play of the drive, from midfield, Fields launched a pass down the left sideline that Mooney caught in spectacular fashion. With Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan all over him, Mooney turned his back to the end zone, jumped, and reached up with his right hand. He grabbed the ball and pulled it into his body, falling to the ground for a 39-yard gain.

“We needed a spark,” Mooney, who had two catches for 52 yards, said after the 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium “It was pretty dry out there.”

The Bears scored a touchdown three plays later, the first of 19 unanswered points.

“I feel like, if It’s my vicinity, whether it’s two-handed or one-handed, I gotta catch the ball,” Mooney said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time
The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD
Derrick Henry leads Titans to 21-17 win over Commanders
Bears fumble away comeback bid, lose 29-22 to Vikings
Vikings thumping sloppy Bears 21-10 at halftime
The Latest
Runners on Roosevelt Road near Grant Park, approaching the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
News
Marathon runners celebrate identity — and going the distance: ‘If you finish, you’re doing something special’
With a new nonbinary division and a strong draw of international and local participants, the Chicago Marathon united a diverse group through athletic accomplishment.
By Zack Miller
 
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scores on a one-yard sneak to give the Vikings a 29-22 lead over the Bears with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes the call.
Bears
Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time
With a chance to atone for a poor start and put the hammer down with a fourth-quarter lead, the Bears’ defense instead wilted and allowed a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Vikings a 29-22 victory. “They did what they had to do. We didn’t,” defensive end Robert Quinn said.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the football.
Bears
The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
A second-half comeback falls short, thanks to a very bad fumble.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. scores on a 9-yard touchdown reception ahead of Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks during the second half Sunday.
Bears
One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD
The rookie receiver touched the ball on offense for the first time in his career Sunday — and scored.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Washington Commanders defenders in the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Derrick Henry leads Titans to 21-17 win over Commanders
David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left — the second time in three games Tennessee’s defense has preserved a victory.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 