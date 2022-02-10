 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Super Bowl predictions: Bengals vs. Rams

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Rick Telander, Rick Morrissey, and Mark Potash
The Bengals and Rams will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Rick Morrissey

Rams 30-24: After years of futility in Detroit, Matthew Stafford finally gets his reward. Joe Burrow figures to get his someday, just not Sunday, He won’t be able to make up for the talent gap between the Rams and Bengals. Season: 14-3.

Rick Telander

Rams 30-24: No Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert or Josh Allen in the Super Bowl. But Burrow and Stafford are worthy fill-ins — a 25-year hotshot on his way up, a 34-year old vet who suffered for twelve years in purgatory (let’s call it Detroit). I’ll go with the old boy and his new Rams. Season: 13-4.

Patrick Finley

Bengals 28-27: Give me the team with the most fans at the game. (Yeah, I said it). I’ve been wrong about the Bengals for a month now, but it’s time to lean into the most unlikely Super Bowl champion of my lifetime. Season: 13-4.

Jason Lieser

Rams 30-24: The Bengals lost to the Bears this season, and I can’t get past that. Also, the Rams are too loaded on both sides of the ball to miss this opportunity. Aaron Donald will have an MVP-worthy game, and longtime loser Stafford is finally a champion. Season: 13-4.

Mark Potash

Rams 31-20: Burrow’s big-game resume is impressive — if the Rams give him a chance to beat them he will. But the Rams’ defense should cause Burrow more problems than the Chiefs’ defense did. Season: 12-5.

