 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears expected to name Andrew Janocko QBs coach

Janocko, who turns 34 in April, connects to the Bears through new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

By Patrick Finley
The Bears are naming Andrew Janocko their quarterbacks coach.
The Bears are naming Andrew Janocko their quarterbacks coach.
AP

MOBILE, Ala. — A week after accepting the Bears’ head coaching job, Matt Eberflus found someone to mentor Justin Fields as his position coach. Vikings assistant Andrew Janocko is expected to be named the team’s new quarterbacks coach, a source confirmed Thursday.

Janocko, who turns 34 in April, connects to the Bears through new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy was a graduate assistant at Pitt in 2010 when Janocko was a backup quarterback as a redshirt junior. Both played high school football in Pennsylvania and attended Pitt, though Getsy transferred to Akron for his final two seasons.

Janocko spent last season as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach; Kirk Cousins won half his 16 starts, completed two-thirds of his passes and threw 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While Cousins might be an uninspiring case study for Bears fans, consider this: he has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in six of the last seven years. The Bears have never had a quarterback eclipse Erik Kramer’s 3,838 from 1995.

Janocko — whose name is pronounced juh-NO-co — has spent most of his NFL career coaching something other than quarterbacks. Since joining the Vikings in 2015, he served as an offensive quality control coach, assistant offensive line coach and, in 2020, receivers coach. In 2018, he and former Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone teamed up as the Vikings’ co-offensive line coaches after Tony Sparano died days before the start of training camp.

Like the Bears, the Vikings are replacing both their coach and general manager. They named Kwesi Adofo-Mensah their GM last week. Reports on Wednesday said they’ll hire Rams quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell as head coach after the Super Bowl.

Janocko was a grad assistant at Rutgers in 2011 and spent the next two years as a Buccaneers offensive assistant after Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano took the NFL job. He spent 2014 as the quarterbacks coach at Div. II Mercyhurst.

The Bears’ offensive coaching staff is almost complete. Eberflus has already hired Getsy, Janocko, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and, per NFL Network, receivers coach/pass game coordinator Tyke Tolbert.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Olympics coverage: a gold medal in glossing over

Even those paid to hype the 2022 Winter Olympics have trouble mentioning they’re taking place in China.

By Neil Steinberg

Another Chicago winter hazard: Frozen sewage hinders COVID monitoring

Chicago health officials trying to spot early signs of virus outbreaks in the community say the cold temps have hindered sampling efforts.

By Brett Chase and Matt Kiefer

Hall of Fame NBA coach Bill Fitch dies at age 89

Fitch — who was Larry Bird’s first pro coach — led the Celtics to a championship and was the first coach of the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers.

By Tom Withers | AP

Beth Mowins among ESPN’s first all-woman NBA crew

Mowins will work the Warriors-Jazz game next week with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles.

By Joe Reedy | Associated Press

The Trump coup attempt is ongoing

Trump, we now know, paged through federal departments and agencies looking for willing insurrectionists. With every revelation about Trump’s extensive efforts to overturn the election, the flaccid response of Republicans makes the next coup more thinkable.

By Mona Charen

Communities in Schools of Chicago receives $4M grant from Mackenzie Scott to help provide support for 50,000 CPS students

This is part of a larger gift to the national Communities in Schools organization.

By Madeline Kenney