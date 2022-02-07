Bears season tickets go up 6 percent with extra home game on schedule

Bears season ticket prices are going up by 6 percent, but the team said it’s with good reason: the chance to watch an extra regular-season home game for the first time.

An email sent to season ticket holders on Monday said that the price increase represents the difference between last year’s package and this year’s. In 2021, season ticket holders had to buy seats for eight regular season games and two preseason games. In 2022, they’ll buy tickets for nine regular season and only one preseason game.

The team said the increase is due to variable pricing, a practice it has used since 2016, which makes more attractive games more expensive. In addition to the Bears’ three NFC North home games, they’ll host the Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, Commanders and Texans.

The NFL’s expansion to 17 games a year ago requires teams to host eight regular season games one year and nine the next. The teams that host nine games only play one preseason game at home.

The renewal deadline is March 18.