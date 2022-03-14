The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to start — in Pittsburgh

It cannot be made official until the start of the league year Wednesday. But when it happens, Trubisky will get an opportunity he wasn’t afforded last year — to prove he can start.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
 March 14, 2022 12:01 PM
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will sign a two-year deal with the Steelers.

David Zalubowski/AP

Mitch Trubisky is getting a second chance to start in the NFL.

The former Bears first-round pick agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, a source confirmed, on the first day that teams were negotiate with player agents. It cannot be made official until the start of the league year Wednesday. But when it happens, Trubisky will get an opportunity he wasn’t afforded last year — to prove he can start.

Ben Roethisberger’s retirement at the end of the season left the Steelers with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs on their roster. None of those quarterbacks have a better resume than Trubisky, who won 29 of 50 games with the Bears and started two playoff gamess.

A former No. 2 pick in 2017, Trubisky was disappointing enough with the Bears, though, that they declined his fifth-year option. He found a tepid market awaiting him last year, and eventually signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to be the Bills’ backup. Despite throwing only eight passes all season, he emerged as an attractive option to the increasing number of teams looking to fill their starting jobs. That number decreased by two in recent days, though, with Tom Brady coming out of retirement to rejoin the Buccaneers and Deshaun Watson’s legal situation trending toward him playing somewhere — but not with the Texans — in 2022.

After a year of anonymity, Trubisky will have a chance to rehab his reputation: one that was more affected by the quarterbacks taken after him in the draft: Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ all-world quarterback, and Watson. He’ll have a chance to be an immediate upgrade over Roethlisberger, who averaged only 6.3 passing yards per attempt in 2020 and 6.2 last year. He’ll be surrounded by a roster that was good enough to reach the playoffs in each of the last two years, and with a head coach, Mike Tomlin, who is perhaps the most-respected in the league.

Chicago will be watching.

