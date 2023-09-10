The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

With no role on Bears, what’s next for 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones?

It’s looking increasingly untenable for the Bears to keep Velus Jones on the roster if he’s slipped this far on the depth chart.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE With no role on Bears, what’s next for 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones?
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones during practice.

Jones was inactive for the Bears’ season opener vs. the Packers.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Wide receiver and returner Velus Jones’ future with the Bears looks bleaker than ever after the team made him inactive for the season opener against the Packers on Sunday. Jones was a third-round pick (No. 71 overall) just last year, but simply doesn’t have a job at this point.

He’s too far down the depth chart on offense to have a path to playing, and the Bears have replaced him as punt returner with veteran Trent Taylor and kick returner with rookie Tyler Scott.

“My journey’s been a wild journey... I’ve been through so much than nothing fazes me,” Jones told the Sun-Times on Friday when asked about his shaky standing on the team. “Just show the coaches that you’re willing to do anything for the team, and whatever role that is, do it the best you can. In the future, other big things may open up for you. You just never know.”

Given that it’ll almost certainly be untenable for the Bears to keep seven wide receivers on the roster, they won’t be able to hang on to Jones if he doesn’t have a role.

One of the chief concerns with Jones has been ball security, and when the team signed Taylor on Aug. 30, general manager Ryan Poles said, “when the ball gets punted you can go grab a snack and go to the bathroom and come back and you feel confident about it.”

Jones fumbled a kickoff in a preseason game the first time he touched a ball on an NFL field, then muffed punts at crucial times in losses to the Giants and Commanders. He was a healthy scratch twice in the middle of last season when the Bears were desperate for contributors at wide receiver. He also fumbled on a run play against the Eagles in Week 15.

This season started out just as badly, with Jones muffing a punt in the preseason opener.

He didn’t have a clear explanation Friday when asked why catching punts has been problematic for him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an issue catching punts,” he said. “I mean, we’re human. I know what happened last season, but at practice, I can’t remember the last time I dropped a punt. Probably at the beginning of camp.

“The one that happened in the [preseason game] game, I definitely didn’t get to the ball, but I couldn’t actually see the ball, so that’s why I backed up off of it. Seeing it bounce so high just to get away from the ball. I’ve been catching them. Just continue to get better each and every day.

“It’s not no issue or whatever. Even the best returners and stuff, like Devin Hester or Tyreek Hill, they dropped punts. Control what you can control and just get better each and every day, simple as that.”

Jones was the third player Poles ever drafted, and the Bears’ wide receiver room looks dramatically different now than it did when Jones arrived. When they picked him, Darnell Mooney was their only proven receiver, but since then, they’ve traded for DJ Moore and Chase Claypool. Plus they drafted Scott in the fourth round this year, and he seems to have at least pulled even with Jones at receiver, if not ahead.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in
Better Bears roster means better look at what OC Luke Getsy can do
Bears TE Robert Tonyan questionable for Packers game
Polling Place: Who wins, Bears or Packers? And what about the NFC North?
With small steps, Justin Fields can take a giant leap in 2023
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
The Latest
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the 2022 Oscars.
Celebrities
Kutcher, Kunis apologize for pain caused by their letters supporting Danny Masterson
In Instagram video, actors say praise of their co-star on ‘That ’70s Show’ was not intended ‘to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize’ his rape victims.
By Associated Press
 
Velus Jones running with the ball in a 2022 game.
Bears
Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in
Jones had been in question with the Bears carrying seven wide receivers on their roster.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
1 wounded, Chicago police officer shot at in Austin: fire officials
Police scanner traffic initially reported an officer was shot in the arm before a correction was made minutes later. A spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department confirmed that no officers were shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
St. Rita’s Justin Buckner (11) James Kingsbury, III, (40) celebrate the Mustangs’ victory over Joliet Catholic.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 3 in high school football
St. Rita’s unbeaten start, Hersey’s Power Five combo, DuKane dominance and a Notre Dame recruit produces.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox drives in a run with a double against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 1.
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi eager to turn page on 2023
“This whole season has been frustrating overall,” Benintendi said. “And disappointed in how I played.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 