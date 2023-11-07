The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears TE Cole Kmet on track to play Thursday

Coming off one of the best games of his career, Kmet is expected to play Thursday night against the Panthers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears TE Cole Kmet on track to play Thursday
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

Cole Kmet catches a touchdown in the first half Sunday.

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Coming off one of the best games of his career, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is expected to play Thursday night against the Panthers.

Kmet was listed as a non-participant because of a knee injury in Monday’s practice estimate, as the Bears were merely holding a walk-through. They had a walk-through Tuesday but upgraded Kmet to a full participant.

Kmet had six catches for 55 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He caught two touchdown passes — one of them an acrobatic diving catch in the first quarter.

Running back Khalil Herbert was listed as a full participant, too, and could be added to the active roster Thursday after being on injured reserve the past four games. He hurt his ankle trying to catch a Justin Fields pass against the Commanders.

Guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) remained out. Cornerback Terell Smith remains out with mononucleosis.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who returned to practice this week as they continued to return from IR because of hamstring injuries, were full participants.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy prepared to adapt game plan if QB Justin Fields plays through injury
Bears predictions: Week 10 vs. Panthers
Bears’ Matt Eberflus must show over final 8 games he’s part of solution, not problem
Bears’ offense finally discovers receiver Darnell Mooney
Bears RB Khalil Herbert returns to practice, S Jaquan Brisker cleared
Rookie QBs shaping view of Bears’ decision to stick with Justin Fields in 2023
The Latest
Caldo de pollo (chicken soup) at Los Asadores Mexican Grill in Ravenswood comes with a bevy of accoutrements.
Food and Restaurants
As the weather grows colder, this luscious Mexican chicken soup is the perfect comfort food
As Chicago enters cough-and-sniffle season, Los Asadores is just one of many places to get deliciously restorative “caldo de pollo.”
By Contributor
 
Members of The Salvation Army Chicago give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers, down on Lower Wacker Drive.
City Hall
‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum to help reduce homelessness clears City Council
Tuesday’s 32-to-17 vote to increase the real estate transfer tax on high-end sales is a major political victory for Mayor Brandon Johnson. Next comes a high-stakes, high-cost political battle between Johnson’s progressive coalition and the business community and real estate industry.
By Fran Spielman
 
Tuesday chaotic meeting of the Chicago City Council’s Rules Committee.
City Hall
Shouts, tears, boos from crowd force recess of City Council meeting during heated migrant debate
Several people in the gallery were escorted out by security after an observer singled them out as supporters of welcoming migrants. “These are the people who are against us,” a man shouted.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Dolo restaurant in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago, IL on July 27, 2018.
City Hall
Paid leave ordinance Council vote delayed
The ordinance would require 10 days off a year — five sick days and five vacation days. Companies with 100 or more workers would be reqired to pay out up to seven days of unused time when employees leave.
By Fran Spielman
 
Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday night in New York.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Serena Williams honored as ‘fashion icon’ at industry gala
In her acceptance speech at the CFDA awards, she spoke fondly about how she’d learned to express her creativity on the court.
By Jocelyn Noveck | AP National Writer
 