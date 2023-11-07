Bears TE Cole Kmet on track to play Thursday

Coming off one of the best games of his career, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is expected to play Thursday night against the Panthers.

Kmet was listed as a non-participant because of a knee injury in Monday’s practice estimate, as the Bears were merely holding a walk-through. They had a walk-through Tuesday but upgraded Kmet to a full participant.

Kmet had six catches for 55 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He caught two touchdown passes — one of them an acrobatic diving catch in the first quarter.

Running back Khalil Herbert was listed as a full participant, too, and could be added to the active roster Thursday after being on injured reserve the past four games. He hurt his ankle trying to catch a Justin Fields pass against the Commanders.

Guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) remained out. Cornerback Terell Smith remains out with mononucleosis.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who returned to practice this week as they continued to return from IR because of hamstring injuries, were full participants.