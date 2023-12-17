The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus: I’ll take blame for deep pass

He said he was too aggressive.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus: I’ll take blame for deep pass
Bears coach Matt Eberflus takes notes Sunday.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus takes notes Sunday.

Getty Images

CLEVELAND — Coach Matt Eberflus took the blame for the Bears giving up a 57-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin on first-and-15 early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 loss.

He said he was too aggressive.

“I’ve got to make a better call. …” he said. “Just a Cover 2 would have been a great call there.”

The Bears were in better coverage for Amari Cooper’s 51-yard touchdown catch and run, he said. Cooper caught the ball between safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Terell Smith and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and ran up the right sideline.

“That play should have been picked …” he said. “The ball is in there long enough to at least deflect it.”

Jenkins hurt

Guard Teven Jenkins left the game with a concussion late in the second quarter and didn’t return. The Bears ruled him out shortly after he was helped off the field and put in a cart bound for the locker room.

The Bears replaced him with Cody Whitehair, changing the makeup of their line for the first time in a month. Sunday marked their fourth-straight game with the same starting five — the first time that’d happened in Fields’ career.

This and that

• Eberflus said he did not try to kick a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half because it was about eight yards shy of Cairo Santos’ range. The reason for the discrepancy, he said — a 15 mph wind that would have been blowing in Santos’ face.

• Backup tight end Robert Tonyan dropped what would have been a 73-yard touchdown when he slipped behind the Browns safeties about 11 minutes into the game.

• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watched the game from the Browns’ owners box as part of his league-wide tour. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also attended the game.

• Marcedes Lewis, the Bears’ veteran blocking tight end, started the game in their jumbo package and tied former teammate Aaron Rodgers with most starts by an active player. They both have 224.

• Safety Jaquan Brisker, who hurt his groin in practice Wednesday, started and had a five tackles. He had 17 tackles last week.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Browns
Is GM Ryan Poles willing to bet his Bears tenure on Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy, Justin Fields?
Bears new sacks leader Montez Sweat bemoans ‘very frustrating’ finish
Bears’ defense goes from boom to bust
Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy cost the Bears a game
‘Would’ve been crazy’: WR Darnell Mooney misses chance to be Bears’ hero vs. Browns
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Browns
Throwing for 200 yards shouldn’t be a lot to ask in the modern NFL. But Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for less than 200 on Sunday for the 23rd time in 35 career starts.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus walking off the field.
Bears
Is GM Ryan Poles willing to bet his Bears tenure on Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy, Justin Fields?
Those three are the core of the team, and that’s what sunk the Bears in Cleveland.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears new sacks leader Montez Sweat bemoans ‘very frustrating’ finish
The defensive end recorded 2 ½ in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Browns, including a strip-sack of quarterback Joe Flacco in the first quarter.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears’ defense goes from boom to bust
With four sacks and three interceptions of Joe Flacco, the Bears’ defense was phenomenal Sunday — until the fourth quarter, when the Browns scored 10 points in the final 5:18 to win, 20-17. “This one, it just sucks. I don’t know what else to say,” Eddie Jackson said.
By Mark Potash
 
Alex Vlasic (left) and Joey Anderson (right) on Thursday in Seattle.
Blackhawks
It’s time to accept this Blackhawks team might be even worse than last year’s team
Despite a valiant effort Sunday, the Hawks still lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. They’re on pace for 52 points — down from 59 last season. They just don’t possess the talent to compete most nights, regardless of how much (or how little) work ethic they bring.
By Ben Pope
 