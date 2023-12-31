Bears TE Cole Kmet active vs. Falcons

Cole Kmet’s ironman streak lives on.

The Bears tight end is active for Sunday’s game against the Falcons at Soldier Field after being listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday. Kmet has played every game in his NFL career; only 27 others in the NFL can say the same over the past four seasons.

Kmet hurt his knee after catching a 29-yard pass last week against the Cardinals. His four catches for 107 yards, all in the fourth quarter, were a career high.

The Bears ruled receiver Darnell Mooney out with a concussion Sunday. Left guard Teven Jenkins cleared concussion protocol and will start. Center Lucas Patrick, who was questionable because of a knee injury, is active.

Running back D’Onta Foreman, who missed last week for personal reasons, is a healthy scratch. Guard Ja’Tyre Carter, safety Quindell Johnson, linebacker DeMarquis Gates and emergency quarterback Nathan Peterman are also inactive.

Kmet said Friday that he considered his ironman perhaps the best accomplishment of his career.

“My job is to be ready for the game the best that I can,” he said. “I’ve done that for quite a long time since I’ve been in the league.”

