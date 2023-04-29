The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Minnesota CB Terell Smith drafted by the Bears at No. 165

Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Purdue v Minnesota

Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith breaks up a pass against Purdue in October.

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota cornerback Terrell Smith was the Bears’ pick at No. 165 in Round 5 on Saturday.

Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers. Oddly, he started nine games as a freshman and then not again until 2021. He had two interceptions and two sacks last season.

The 6-foot, 204-pounder is old by draft standards — he turns 24 in July. The Bears are intrigued by his size and speed, though — he was the Georgia State 100-meter champion as a high school junior.

“When you’ve got somebody with those physical skillsets, they don’t have to be perfect — and they can still be right,” Trey Koziol, Bears co-player personnel director, said.

He figures to play special teams and compete for time at outside cornerback.

“At Minnesota we always talk about how special teams wins you a game or lose you a game,” Smith said. “It’s an important part of the game. That’s how I approach it. It’s just like a defensive rep; it’s just as important.”

The Bears picked up the 165th pick earlier in the day. About an hour before the start of the draft, general manager Ryan Poles traded the first pick of Round 4 to the Saints; in exchange, the Bears moved down 12 spots in Round 4 and received the Saints’ pick, No. 165.

Earlier Saturday, the Bears picked Texas running back Roschon Johnson and Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott in Round 4 and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in Round 5.

The Bears drafted Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth round Saturday.
Bears open 5th round by drafting LB Noah Sewell at No. 148 overall
He’s he fourth defensive choice out of the Bears’ first seven picks.
By Jason Lieser
 
Indiana v Cincinnati
Bears take speedy WR Tyler Scott in fourth round
The 5-10, 177-pound Scott ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day. The Bears see him as a deep-ball threat for quarterback Justin Fields. “He can really take the top off,” scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep.”
By Mark Potash
 
NFL Combine
Bears draft Texas RB Roschon Johnson in Round 4
The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has six picks in Day 3 of the NFL Draft after trading down in the fourth round Saturday.
Bears trade down to acquire extra pick on Day 3
General manager Ryan Poles dealt the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) to the Saints for a fourth-round pick (No. 115) and a fifth-round pick (No. 165). The Bears now have six picks Saturday to conclude the 2023 draft.
By Mark Potash
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the West Side.
Man fatally shot in Austin
Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man, 39, lying on the ground about 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the torso.
By Sun-Times Wire
 