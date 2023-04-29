The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears wrap 2023 NFL Draft by picking S Kendall Williamson in 7th round at No. 258

All the team’s new players will report, along with the undrafted free agents, for rookie minicamp at Halas Hall next week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Stanford safety Kendall Williamson is the final pick for the Bears in this year’s NFL Draft.

Amanda Loman/AP

The Bears made 10 picks in the draft this year, finishing by taking Stanford safety Kendall Williamson in the seventh round at No. 258 overall. He was the second-to-last selection.

Williamson played five seasons at Stanford because of the pandemic and finished with 211 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 49 games. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and had a 3.8 grade point average.

Here is the Bears current draft class and remaining picks:

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
Round 2, No. 53 overall: Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Round 2, No. 56 overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson
Round 3, No. 64 overall: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens
Round 4, No. 115 overall: Texas RB Roschon Johnson
Round 4, No. 133 overall: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott
Round 5, No. 148 overall: Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Round 5, No. 165 overall: Minnesota CB Terell Smith
Round 7, No. 218 overall: Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell
Round 7, No. 258 overall: Stanford S Kendall Williamson

