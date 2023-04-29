Bears wrap 2023 NFL Draft by picking S Kendall Williamson in 7th round at No. 258

The Bears made 10 picks in the draft this year, finishing by taking Stanford safety Kendall Williamson in the seventh round at No. 258 overall. He was the second-to-last selection.

Williamson played five seasons at Stanford because of the pandemic and finished with 211 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 49 games. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and had a 3.8 grade point average.

Here is the Bears current draft class and remaining picks:

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Round 2, No. 53 overall: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Round 2, No. 56 overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3, No. 64 overall: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens

Round 4, No. 115 overall: Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Round 4, No. 133 overall: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Round 5, No. 148 overall: Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Round 5, No. 165 overall: Minnesota CB Terell Smith

Round 7, No. 218 overall: Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell

Round 7, No. 258 overall: Stanford S Kendall Williamson

